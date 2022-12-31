The CCP’s “dynamic clearing” epidemic prevention policy, which caused huge public dissatisfaction, was fully liberalized in early December and declared a defeat. Around this time, the CCP virus outbreak broke out, a large number of people died of illness, funeral parlors were full, and public grievances boiled again. Chen Wenqing, the new secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China, held a meeting a few days ago and declared that he would fight against “epidemic rumors”, but Wang Xiaohong, who is also the deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee, was strangely absent. The situation of senior CCP officials infected with the epidemic has attracted attention.

Chen Wenqing uttered harsh words to use the epidemic to “fight rumors”, Wang Xiaohong was absent strangely

According to the Xinhua News Agency of the Communist Party of China, Chen Wenqing, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, presided over a plenary meeting of the Central Political and Legal Committee of the Communist Party of China on December 29. Chen Wenqing took advantage of the meeting to call out slogans to show loyalty to Xi Jinping, and specifically mentioned epidemic prevention. He recklessly boasted that the CCP’s three-year epidemic prevention and control policy is “scientific, effective and completely correct”, and said that the CCP’s current adjustment of the prevention and control policy is also “completely correct.”

Chen Wenqing also mentioned strengthening the CCP’s national security and stability maintenance work, saying that “behaviors that use the epidemic to infiltrate and sabotage, spread rumors, and disrupt social order” must be dealt with.

The Political and Legal Committee is the “knife handle” of the CCP, a violent machine that is against the people. Chen Wenqing’s accusations of “using the epidemic to infiltrate, sabotage, and spread rumors” are all aimed at suppressing the public’s normal voice and seeking for help in the predicament of the epidemic.

However, there is a suspicious aspect of this meeting, that is, the absence of the party secretary and minister of the Ministry of Public Security of the Communist Party of China, Wang Xiaohong, deputy secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee, was absent. Wang Xiaohong became the secretary of the Central Secretariat at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He is widely recognized as Xi Jinping’s confidant.

Zhou Qiang, President of the Supreme Court of the Communist Party of China, and Zhang Jun, Chief Procurator of the Supreme Procuratorate of the Communist Party of China attended the meeting. In contrast, after Chen Wenqing took office, Wang Xiaohong attended the two plenary meetings of the Central Political and Legal Committee at the end of October and the end of November. Looking at other official information of the CCP, there is no public activity by Wang Xiaohong in recent days.

Under the epidemic, the privileged class died of the disease, Zhongnanhai covered the epidemic cloud

The reason for Wang Xiaohong’s absence is unknown. However, recently, a large number of retired senior CCP officials, academicians, and celebrities from all walks of life have died of the epidemic, and relevant information has been exposed on the Internet. However, current senior CCP officials, especially high-level officials in Beijing, have no information about the infection.

Nevertheless, on December 30, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference held a New Year’s Tea Party. Xi Jinping and other members of the Standing Committee, old and new, were present. The audience, including them, strictly wore masks, except for those speaking and performing on stage. This situation is in stark contrast to the “11th” reception held by the State Council on September 30. At that time, no one in the banquet hall wore a mask. At that time, people were forced to wear masks in public every day and were forced to do nucleic acid tests.

Judging from the scene of the tea party on December 30, the high-ranking officials attended the meeting with dull expressions, as if they were risking their lives to participate in the tea party. But the authorities are now fully loosening the ties. Didn’t they propose the strategy of “letting the sun go to the sun” and “should the sun go all the way”? This also shows that the latest wave of the epidemic not only broke out in Zhongnanhai, but also some people may have died, which frightened them.

Of course, as far as the CCP is concerned, once a current senior official is infected or even dies, it will definitely be regarded as top secret. It is currently known that the spokesperson of the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian, has not hosted a press conference since December 2. Zhao’s wife revealed that Zhao may be infected with the epidemic when she “asked for medicine” online. As for Wang Xiaohong, who was absent from the plenary meeting of the Central Political and Legal Committee, whether he was recruited remains to be seen.

Does the virus still have a slight chance for officials from the CCP?

The CCP virus (coronavirus) has been accused of coming to the CCP from the very beginning.

At the beginning of the outbreak of the epidemic, Master Li Hongzhi, the founder of Falun Gong, warned in the article “Rationality” in March 2020: “In fact, the plague itself is aimed at people’s hearts, morality has deteriorated, and karma has increased.” “But the current “CCP virus” (Wuhan Pneumonia) This kind of plague came with a purpose and purpose. It came to weed out the members of the evil party and those who walk with the evil party of the CCP.”

Master Li Hongzhi pointed out, “Stay away from the evil CCP, and don’t stand for the evil party, because behind it is a red devil, who behaves like a hooligan on the surface, and does all kinds of evil. God is about to eradicate it, and those who stand for it will be eliminated. If you don’t believe it, just wait and see. “

After the outbreak of the new round of epidemic in China, the privileged class of the CCP and celebrities from all walks of life who died of the disease are basically members of the CCP or the so-called loyal followers of the CCP.

Many retired CCP officials at all levels are known to have died of illness. For example, Li Ziliu, the former mayor of Guangzhou, Shi Guangli, a retired cadre of the Fifth Retired Cadre Rest Center in Suzhou, Jiangsu Military Region, Zhu Zhihong, the former chairman of the CPPCC Jiangxi Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, Li Haizhong, the former deputy director of the Standing Committee of the Hubei Provincial People’s Congress, and the former deputy director of the National Sports Commission of the Communist Party of China. Liu Ji.

Zhang Lin, former head of the Organization Department of the Party Committee of the Tibet District of the Communist Party of China, Yang Desan, a retired official at the deputy department level of Heilongjiang, Zhou Haijin, the former deputy secretary of the Party Committee of the Tianjin Municipal Grain Bureau of the Communist Party of China, Zhao Yi, a former member of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC in Chongqing, Sichuan Province, and a retired official of the Wuhan Economic and Information Bureau Jin Yiping, Zhen Jianmin, former vice chairman of Tianjin Science and Technology Association, former member of the party group of Anhui Provincial Grain, Oil and Food Bureau, Qiu Baofu, manager of the provincial feed company, and Cai Xuejian, former director of Hubei Provincial Press and Publication Bureau.

In the past two or three months, many officials of the CCP army have also died, but the CCP military delayed the notification. Among them are Zhou Cun, former dean of the CCP Army Command Academy, Li Tongmao, former political commissar of the Second Artillery Corps, and Sun Yong, former secretary of the Security Bureau of the CCP General Staff. Sun Yong was once Mao Zedong’s bodyguard.

The CCP officials never mentioned that these deaths were related to the epidemic. But there are also some people whose information about the infection has been disclosed by their relatives, friends or netizens.

It is said that the elites of the CCP began to share the specific medicines from the United States two years earlier. But since the virus is finally coming to the CCP, when the time comes, when the virus evolves to a certain level, the top leaders of the CCP may collectively fall down, and the regime will also be overthrown in an instant.

None of the cruel officials in history came to a good end. Many officials of the Chinese Communist Party, especially the political and legal system, have participated in the persecution of righteous faith and human rights. But apart from the few blood debt gangs of the CCP, others may still have a chance to turn their guns and overthrow the CCP.

It’s just that time waits for no one, and God may not be able to wait. Once the time expires, those officials who have actively followed the CCP to persecute the Chinese people, especially those who followed Jiang Zemin to persecute Falun Gong, and refused to repent and take practical actions to make up for it, will eventually be unable to escape the catastrophe of history.

