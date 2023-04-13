Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping went south to Guangzhou on April 7 and hosted French President Emmanuel Macron at Pine Garden, the “official residence” of Xi’s father, Xi Zhongxun, who ruled Guangdong. Later, Xi Jinping visited Zhanjiang on the 10th. It is said that he secretly inspected the South China Sea Fleet, but the official media did not mention it on the 11th. It only said that Xi inspected the mangrove area, Xuwen Port, marine fisheries and so on. The highlight of Xi’s trip is the accompanying officials.

As seen in news photos, in addition to Huang Kunming, Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, and Wang Weizhong, Governor of Guangdong Province, senior officials accompanying Xi included Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo and director of the General Office of the Central Committee, Vice Premier He Lifeng, member of the Political Bureau Li Ganjie, director of the Central Policy Research Office Jiang Jinquan, and Director Zheng Zhajie.

Comparing with Xi Jinping’s previous (previous term) accompanying officials who visited local inspections, the analysis is as follows: Cai Qi is the director of the Central Office, which is the position of Ding Xuexiang who used to follow Xi closely; Pei, who is now the deputy prime minister, has replaced the original position of Liu He; Politburo member Li Ganjie, Chen Xi sometimes accompanied Xi on trips in the past, Li Ganjie should have replaced Chen Xi’s position.

Jiang Jinquan, director of the Central Policy Research Office who accompanied him, has not been standard for Xi Jinping since he took office. There is also Zheng Shanjie, director of the National Development and Reform Commission, who replaced He Lifeng, the former director of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Cai Qiquan, Li Ganjie and Jiang Jinquan are also interesting

Among these people, Li Ganjie is one to watch. It is said that he has succeeded Chen Xi as head of the Organization Department of the Central Committee, but no official announcement has been made yet. Chen Xi, Xi Jinping’s loyal confidant, has not officially stepped down as the head of the Organization Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and he is also the principal of the Central Party School, which is quite bizarre.

The biggest highlight is Cai Qi, who is a member of the Standing Committee of the Politburo and director of the Central Committee Office to accompany Xi on the trip this time. During Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia last month, Cai Qi sat next to Xi Jinping.

As a super confidant who has known Xi Jinping for 37 years, Cai Qi, as the fifth member of the Politburo Standing Committee in the party and the executive secretary of the Central Secretariat, also serves as the director of the Central Office, bringing the position of the Central Office back to the Wang Dongxing era when it was the highest in history.

The Central Office is responsible for the security, communication, and operation center of the leaders of the Communist Party of China, as well as their health care. Cai Qi is in charge of the Central Security Bureau, on the one hand to defend Xi Jinping, and on the other hand to keep an eye on the current senior state officials and veterans to prevent a coup from happening.

Cai Qi is in charge of the bankrupt CCP ideology. Since April, Xi Jinping personally promoted the whole party’s campaign to learn “Xi Jinping Thought”, and the leader of the so-called Thematic Education Work Leading Group is actually Cai Qi. When Cai Qi assumes this position, he can order all the party and state bureaucrats to become powerful.

Under the special system of the CCP, Cai Qi is in charge of the party mouthpiece that is good at turning black and white. In all previous campaigns of the CCP, these mouthpieces have been extremely lethal in internal struggles.

Cai Qi should also be the actual head of the Central National Security Commission. Since the establishment of the National Security Commission of the Communist Party of China in 2014, the director of the subordinate office has been concurrently served by the director of the Central Office.

It is currently unknown whether Chen Xi will also hand over the position of president of the Central Party School (President of the National School of Administration) to Li Ganjie, but it is more likely to restore the previous practice of Liu Yunshan, and Cai Qi will be in charge of the Central Party School (including the National School of Administration).

During Xi Jinping’s trip this time, Li Ganjie and Jiang Jinquan who accompanied him were Cai Qi’s subordinates, which is different from the previous trips when Ding Xuexiang accompanied Xi, and the other personnel had no affiliation with Ding.

Among them, in the Central Secretariat, Cai Qi was the first secretary, and he was the boss of Li Ganjie, the secretary of the Central Secretariat.

The Central Political Research Office, where Jiang Jinquan is the director, is also in charge of Cai Qi. Jiang Jinquan is not even a member of the Central Committee now. Compared with Wang Huning who became the director of the Political Research Office in October 2002, he became a member of the Central Committee at the 16th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the same year. Jiang Jinquan was not included in the highest decision-making level, which clearly shows that the Central Political Research Office is no longer valued by Xi Jinping, and only does some secretarial work to draft speeches for leaders and participate in the drafting of important documents.

The Central Political Research Office is now almost emptied. On August 25 last year, Lin Shangli, a student of Wang Huning and the former deputy director and secretary-general of the Central Policy Research Office, was transferred to serve as the president (deputy ministerial level) and deputy secretary of the party committee of Renmin University of China. The previous deputy directors have all been transferred, and Tian Peiyan is currently the only deputy director of the Central Political Research Office.

Is Xi Jinping’s visit to Guangdong or is there a secret personnel inspection arrangement?

Xi Jinping specially received Macron in Guangzhou this time. One of the reasons may be that Guangdong Province has cleared the local Guangdong Gang, so there is no hidden danger. There is not a single member of the Standing Committee of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee who is from Guangdong.

Huang Kunming, secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, is Xi Jinping’s confidant, while Governor Wang Weizhong was promoted through loyalty.

Xi brought Li Ganjie, the head of the quasi-central group, to Guangdong, which may also have something to do with Guangdong’s personnel affairs. Since Lin Keqing, secretary of the Guangzhou Municipal Party Committee, was promoted to chairman of the Guangdong Provincial Political Consultative Conference in January this year, he has yet to succeed him. Chen Jianwen, the Propaganda Director of the Guangdong Provincial Party Committee, who is also from Fujian, is rumored to be in charge of Guangzhou. He has connections with the Xi family army.

The current party secretary of Zhanjiang, Liu Hongbing, born in 1969, is a native of Dangshan, Anhui. From May 2021, he will be the secretary of the Zhanjiang Municipal Party Committee.

It is unknown whether Xi Jinping’s visit to Zhanjiang will be beneficial to Liu Hongbing’s career. However, with the current momentum of the Xi family’s army in full control, if they had no relationship with the Xi family army, they might not be able to rise further.

Recently, some media have drawn the idea of ​​eunuchization of the CCP regime from an old article by Chinese biologist Rao Yi warning against “state eunuchization”. It mainly refers to the psychological distortion of the officials of the CCP, showing loyalty to the superiors, abusing power to the subordinates, continuous internal fighting, and the regime has entered a state of eunuchization, and this is a sign of the regime’s defeat.

This statement is not without reason. Therefore, no matter who Xi Jinping takes when traveling, who goes up or down in the officialdom, it is just a joke left by the Red Dynasty.

