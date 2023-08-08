Shi Xinxin Emphasizes Importance of Implementing Xi Jinping’s Vision in Economic and Disaster Relief Work

Title: Standing Committee of Hebi City People’s Congress Discusses Implementation of Key Policies for Economic Development and Disaster Relief

On August 4, the Party Group and theoretical learning center group meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress was held in Hebi City, presided over by Secretary of the Party Group and Director of the Standing Committee, Shi Xinxin. The meeting aimed to convey and learn from the recent important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the spirit of crucial meetings held by various committees. Key agenda items included discussing the creation of a national civilized unit, supervising people’s livelihood, and studying personnel appointments. The meeting also featured the screening of a documentary on party history education literature.

During the meeting, Shi Xinxin emphasized the importance of implementing General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speeches on the current economic situation and economic work. He stressed the need to follow the requirements of the provincial and municipal party committees in carrying out financial budgets, managing state-owned assets, and implementing initiatives such as the “three batches” and “ten thousand people help ten thousand enterprises.” The goal is to effectively prepare for the upcoming sixth meeting of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People’s Congress, thus contributing to the city’s high-quality economic development.

In addition to economic matters, disaster relief work was also highlighted. Shi Xinxin urged the participants to study and implement the important instructions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping on flood prevention and disaster relief. This call was in line with the arrangements made by the provincial and municipal committees. The meeting emphasized the vital role that the National People’s Congress can play during emergencies, such as flood prevention, production self-rescue, and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction. The deputies were encouraged to contribute to these tasks with their expertise, commitment, and courage.

Furthermore, the meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening the army and supporting military personnel. There was an emphasis on integrating military knowledge, as well as the values and spirit of soldiers, into the work of the National People’s Congress. This integration aims to help Hebi City become a national double support model city.

The meeting also looked ahead to the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics. The participants were urged to plan and prepare for this education thoroughly to ensure its successful implementation. Additionally, creating civilized units nationwide and promoting high-quality development in all areas of the National People’s Congress’s work were priorities emphasized during the meeting.

Overall, the meeting of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress in Hebi City highlighted the importance of implementing key policies for economic development and disaster relief. The participants were encouraged to fulfill their roles and responsibilities, aligning with the directions given by General Secretary Xi Jinping and the provincial and municipal party committees. By effectively implementing these policies, Hebi City aims to contribute to the overall development and wellbeing of its community and society at large.

