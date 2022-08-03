

Illustration by Andrea Ventura

Shi Yang Shi gives me an appointment at the historic Chinese restaurant Jin Yong, in Milan. I see him from afar, leaning against the wall, eyes on his cell phone, concentrated. He has a pair of sweatpants, a dark windbreaker, no excess but not carelessness either. I arrive and he stands in his whole meter eighty-nine. His 42 years of age, on the other hand, are not noticeable at all. Shi is an actor by trade, but he has many interests and a multifaceted talent: graduated from Bocconi, he had roles in cinema, wrote and acted in the theater, he was a correspondent for the television program Le iene and out of necessity he is also event presenter and simultaneous interpreter. He is a Sino-Italian, as the Chinese who are born or grow up in Italy are called. Shi arrived in Milan at the age of eleven from Jinan, a city in northern China , and found himself in a Chinese community made up mostly of family clans from the southern countryside. “But do you know that I really don’t understand their dialect? It’s very difficult! ”, He tells me.

We are at the entrance to via Paolo Sarpi, the heart of the Milanese chinatown, crowded with young hipsters looking for the latest culinary novelty. Shi wants to share a traditional Chinese lunch and therefore, without having to consult the menu, orders white rice for each and three main courses – bacon and taro stew, fried stuffed eggplant and sauteed loofah (a kind of courgette) – plus a soup. by wonton. The owner of the restaurant, Camilla Hu, suggests some mauve nut tea: she has noticed that Shi has a hoarse voice and this tea could help him.

In Italy the Chinese community is still considered mysterious. Arle-chino: traitor and translator of two masters, the play of which Shi is co-author and protagonist, is an attempt to make her known to the Italian public: Shi tells the story of her family and her life in Italy.

“Arle-chino was born in Prato, where I lived for seven years and where there is a very deep conflict between the Chinese and Prato communities. The director Cristina Pezzoli (who died in May 2020) and the writer Letizia Russo had created a social experiment where I acted as an interpreter. We gathered Italians and Chinese trying to get them to talk to each other. And I saw how strong the mutual resentment was ”.

The synodescendent community in Italy is made up of three hundred thousand people, of which 26 thousand live in Prato (data from the municipality): one fifth of the city’s population. Most of them work in a sector, that of textiles, where tensions and divergences linked both to the structure of the production system and to the encounter between different cultures have converged. “I wondered how I could bring all this to the stage and Cristina Pezzoli helped me to tell it through my personal identity crisis,” explains Shi. “Thus, in 2014, Arle-chino was born. I had to show the public the complex coexistence between the Chinese and Prato communities. Now I continue to follow the events in Prato and I try to help as I can. But I’m back in Milan, ”she says with a sad smile as she sips her mauve walnut tea.

In 2017 Cuore di seta was released for Mondadori. My Italian story made in China, Shi’s first novel. “I wrote it on the proposal of the publishing house, they were interested in the story of the coming out of a boy of Chinese origins. When I told my parents that I’m gay I was really scared that my dad would kill me, and even though he didn’t, he created cracks in my heart. It was very painful, but I got out of it, with the help of Buddhism ”.

In the patriarchal Chinese community it is still difficult to be homosexual or to declare it. Having a lineage is in fact one of the precepts of Confucianism, which profoundly influences the mentality of the first generation Sino-Italians. The Sino-Italian LGBT + community feels marginalized. “Lately I have created groups on social networks where there are also homosexual boys of Chinese origin. Hope to help them.

As he speaks he absently touches the five-pointed star, a little frayed, embroidered on the sweater. “She created it my husband for a show of mine,” she tells me smiling when he notices my gaze. Yang Shi and Angelo Cruciani, stylist of the Yezael brand, got married in 2018 and received a letter of good wishes from the mayor Giuseppe Sala. “It was a great emotion.”