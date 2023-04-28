shield? Pedestrians see “yield” in front of zebra crossings

Essen.

A painted sign at a dangerous intersection in Essen is intended to remind cyclists of the right of way. That has consequences.

The Essen intersection Kurt-Schumacher-Brücke/Henglerstraße is heavily frequented – by cars, pedestrians and cyclists. The latter have been involved in accidents in the past three years. When turning right without a traffic light, they were first overlooked by motorists on the zebra crossing and then caught – because they thought they had priority here like pedestrians.

Now the intersection has been defused by the city painting a give way sign on the pavement on the central island – right in front of the zebra crossing.

Traffic sign at Essen’s problem intersection applies to cyclists

Pedestrians who want to cross the street first walk over the sign and are sometimes confused. Are they supposed to give way to traffic at a crosswalk of all places? Not at all. The traffic sign applies to traffic and is therefore aimed at cyclists. According to Section 26, it is permitted for cyclists to cross the zebra crossing, but then they do not have priority over traffic crossing the street. From a purely legal point of view, you either have to get off and push – then you are considered a pedestrian again, or wait and give the cars the right of way.

Because this rule was repeatedly disregarded, according to the police, there have been six slightly injured and one seriously injured cyclist at this point in the past three years and the accident commission recommended defusing the intersection. Cyclists who have crossed the intersection at the traffic lights have long seen the triangular red give way sign in front of the zebra crossing on the back of a street sign and now also painted on the ground as a pictogram.













Cyclists who cross the Kurt Schumacher Bridge in Essen-Steele have long seen a give way sign in front of the zebra crossing. This has now also been painted on the ground as a reminder that cyclists do not have priority over cars there. (archive image) Photo: Iris Mueller

Give way sign in front of zebra crossings causes malice

The implementation caused criticism and malice on the social network Twitter. A user writes: “Drivers are now stopping because they assume pedestrians have the right of way on the crosswalk and pedestrians are stopping because there is this sign on the ground. Is eating a way of slowing down?” Another writes: “That’s completely stupid in the face of a zebra crossing and its function.”

Wolfgang Packmohr, former police director and chairman of the Essen group of foot eV, the lobby association for pedestrians, says: “Self-explanatory traffic space is certainly different. If you really wanted to promote cycling in Essen, there would have been other solutions.” The Radentscheid Essen team also commented: “This is Essen’s solution for dangerous free turns to the right: cyclists receive additional priority notices. That won’t change anything about the danger – apart from making it easier to assign blame to the cyclist after an accident.” The bicycle lobby has been demanding for years that the free right turns be replaced by traffic lights. Motorized traffic flows more smoothly without these, but there are always accidents at such intersections in Essen and other cities.

Facebook user complains about reckless cyclists at Essen’s problem intersection

Facebook users confirm for the intersection at the Kurt-Schumacher-Bridge that cyclists coming from Freisenbruch in particular are difficult to see for motorists and are often traveling very quickly.

One user writes, “The intersection isn’t the problem, it’s the reckless cyclists just pounding the zebra crossing over and over again.” He suggests putting up barriers in front of the zebra crossing at the dangerous intersection, which cyclists would be forced through get off and push.

