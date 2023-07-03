Shijiazhuang Airport Prepares for Summer Travel Season with Increased Flights and Routes

Shijiazhuang Airport Prepares for Summer Travel Season with Increased Flight Routes

July 3, 2023 – Shijiazhuang Airport is gearing up for the summer travel season by implementing the “Summer Transport Mode” to accommodate the peak passenger flow. According to the Hebei Airport Group, the airport is set to guarantee 15,600 transport flights and transport 2.07 million passengers during this period.

As summer travel demand increases, with themed tourism such as seaside tours, grassland tours, summer tours, and landscape tours becoming popular, Shijiazhuang Airport has been actively collaborating with airlines to expand its flight routes, ensuring convenient travel options for passengers. In June, the airport introduced international routes to Incheon and Busan, as well as domestic routes such as Yantai-Urumqi via Shijiazhuang. Additionally, new routes to destinations like Ulanhot, Xilinhot, Hailar, Kunming, Shanghai, and Nanchang are expected to be opened soon.

To further facilitate travel, Shijiazhuang Airport will be increasing flight routes to cities such as Changchun, Guangzhou, and Nanning. They will also provide feeder flights in Qinhuangdao and Chengde provinces, providing even more options for travelers.

During this summer travel season, Shijiazhuang Airport will see an increase in daily flight frequencies to various popular destinations. Chengdu will have up to 10 flights per day, Shanghai will have 9 flights per day, and Kunming and Guangzhou will have 8 and 6 flights per day respectively. Other cities such as Hangzhou, Xiamen, Hailar, and Chongqing will have a maximum of 5 flights per day. These increased flight frequencies will greatly improve the accessibility of Shijiazhuang Airport to key domestic cities, provincial capitals, and popular tourist destinations.

As the popularity of tourism rises, ticket prices have also been increasing. Shijiazhuang Airport currently offers relatively favorable air ticket prices for some routes. However, passengers are advised to purchase their tickets in advance and plan their itinerary well to ensure a successful trip.

For further information, please contact Reporter Fan Yulei and correspondent Li Xia.

