August 23 is the solar term of “Chushu”, which represents the end of the summer heat and gradually enters the autumn in the meteorological sense. According to the forecast of the Shijiazhuang Meteorological Department, from the night of August 23rd to the 24th, Shijiazhuang City will usher in a rainstorm. After that, the temperature will gradually decrease, and the minimum temperature will be around 17°C to 19°C.

From the night of August 21 to 22, Shijiazhuang City ushered in a large-scale heavy rainfall. Within 12 hours, the city’s average rainfall was 39.1 mm, with a maximum of 103.3 mm.

August 23 ushered in one of the twenty-four solar terms, “Summer”, which means that the dog days are about to pass, and it will rise on August 25. In the next few days, Shijiazhuang City will usher in many rains. According to the forecast of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, there will be light rain in the west on the night of August 23. On August 24, the weather was cloudy with light rain. There will also be light rain on August 27.

The dog days are coming to an end, and the coolness of autumn is coming. Affected by rainfall and cold air, both the highest and lowest temperatures in Shijiazhuang will drop to varying degrees in the near future. Among them, the highest temperature will drop to 23 ℃ on August 24, and the lowest temperature will be around 17 ℃ to 19 ℃ at night from August 23 to 25.

The city’s meteorological department reminded that the weather will be rainy this week, and citizens should pay attention to the now forecast when traveling. In the next few days, you need to pay more attention to temperature changes and add clothes in a timely manner. To rest at night, you have to close the windows and cover with a thin quilt, to be careful not to catch a cold. (Reporter Zhao Yi)