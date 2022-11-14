On November 13, the website of Shijiazhuang Municipal Government and Shijiazhuang News Network published “A Letter to All Citizens”.

The Shijiazhuang Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government wrote in the letter: A few days ago, the comprehensive group of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council announced 20 measures to further optimize the epidemic prevention and control work, providing a fundamental basis for the current epidemic prevention and control work. The Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government thoroughly studied and implemented a series of important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on epidemic prevention and control, insisted that the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe, fully implement the requirements of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, and comprehensively benchmark against tables, Strictly implement the 20 measures of the central government to further optimize the prevention and control work. All inconsistencies will be fully rectified. At the same time, the flat and efficient command system will be improved, and the leadership and alliance system will be strengthened. Win the battle of epidemic prevention and control!

The Shijiazhuang Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government stated in the letter: The people have called, and I have responded. The municipal party committee and the municipal government unswervingly adhere to the people first and life first, unswervingly implement the general strategy of “foreign import, internal rebound”, unswervingly implement the general policy of “dynamic clearing”, implement scientific and precise prevention and control, and resolutely prevent “One-size-fits-all”, “adding code layer by layer” and “one seal”. Resolutely implement the requirements of the “Four Mornings”, consolidate the responsibility for prevention and control to the smallest unit, and manage the designated high-risk areas in strict accordance with relevant national regulations; in addition, implement normalized epidemic prevention and control, and make every effort to maintain normal production and life order. Always strengthen humanistic care with heart, emotion and strength, strengthen the protection of vulnerable groups such as the elderly, children, and patients with basic diseases, and fully meet the basic needs of citizens for medical treatment, medical treatment, heating, and classes; smooth channels for expressing appeals, establish direct hotlines, and actively respond to concerns , in a timely manner to clarify doubts, to achieve more precise strategies, more effective measures, more satisfactory to the public, and social affordability, and go all out to ensure the safety and health of the people.

Everyone is the “first responsible person” for their own health. The general public should fully understand that optimizing and adjusting prevention and control measures is not about relaxing prevention and control, let alone letting go and “laying down”.

The above-mentioned Shijiazhuang Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government also stated in the letter that everyone should strictly abide by the current epidemic prevention and control requirements, and actively cooperate with the implementation of prevention and control measures such as risk screening and nucleic acid testing. If some localities and departments engage in “one size fits all”, “layer-by-layer coding”, and “one-stop” measures, such as arbitrarily extending the time limit of sealing and control, expanding the scope of sealing and control, and increasing the number of sealing and control measures, you are welcome to report and supervise through the hotline ( Shijiazhuang Hotline 0311-12345; Chang’an District Hotline 0311-85996111, 85996000; Qiaoxi District Hotline 0311-68005293, 68005294; Xinhua District Hotline 0311-86952910, 86930578; Yuhua District Hotline 0311-8657; District hotline 0311- 85961088, 85962248), we will promptly investigate and deal with it seriously and make rectification in place; please abide by the basic code of conduct for epidemic prevention, and insist on frequent hand washing, wearing masks, frequent ventilation, public chopsticks, “one-meter noodles”, cough etiquette, Good hygiene habits such as cleaning and disinfection, and healthy lifestyles such as reasonable diet and moderate exercise. When discovering an epidemic, take the initiative to report and seek medical attention, and consciously improve health literacy, self-protection ability and physical immunity.

This article comes from The Paper, the original title is “Shijiazhuang Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government Letter to All Citizens: Comprehensively Benchmarking and Strictly Implementing the Central Government’s Twenty Measures to Optimize Epidemic Prevention”

