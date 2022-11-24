[The Epoch Times, November 22, 2022](Epoch Times reporters Lin Cenxin and Luo Ya interviewed and reported) The epidemic prevention policy of Shijiazhuang City, Hebei Province has undergone a major reversal within a week, and nucleic acid testing has been carried out for five days. Residents are required to be isolated at home, equivalent to a lockdown. city. The segregation policy of colleges and universities has been repeated, and students are forced to return to school or sleep on the streets. Some commentators believe that Shijiazhuang, as the first city in the country to loosen its restrictions on epidemic prevention, has become a victim of the CCP’s chaotic policies.

Shijiazhuang was suddenly notified in the middle of the night to close the city for five days

On the 11th, the State Council of the Communist Party of China promulgated the “Twenty Measures for Optimizing Prevention and Control Work”. From the 14th, Shijiazhuang will close the nucleic acid testing station, cancel the normal nucleic acid testing, lift the control of each community, and no longer check the nucleic acid certificate on public transportation.

Ms. Zhang from Shijiazhuang, Hebei, told The Epoch Times on the 22nd that Shijiazhuang has only been opened for three or four days, and now it has been sealed again. “Now we are told to stay at home from the 21st to the 25th, and we are not allowed to go anywhere. People outside cannot enter, and people inside cannot go out. Even going to work is not allowed, and we are required to do nucleic acid testing every day. “

“Shijiazhuang Daily Client” issued a notice in the middle of the night on the 20th. From November 21st to 25th, nucleic acid screening for all staff will be carried out in Qiaoxi District, Chang’an District, Yuhua District, Xinhua District, High-tech Zone Five District and the Circular Chemical Industry Park check.

The notice requires that the residents of the community where the high-risk area is located strictly stay at home, and the residents of other areas stay at home in principle; the general public must strictly follow the requirements to participate in nucleic acid testing; restaurants and shopping malls are closed, and online teaching is implemented in primary and secondary schools, kindergartens, and colleges and universities Closed management; residents do not leave the stone unless necessary, and the airport and station strictly check the nucleic acid negative certificate twice within 48 hours.

Ms. Zhang said that each household can only go out for an hour per person per day to purchase supplies, which is very inconvenient. Many shops are closed, and they can only go out to buy a la carte. Some communities even issued postage stamps and food stamps. Not all of them are available either.

Epidemic prevention is in chaos, students are dissatisfied with the one-size-fits-all policy

Many college students complained about policy confusion on the Internet. Students from Hebei Normal University said that after the school held an emergency meeting, it notified students from the province who were quarantined outside that they could gradually return home.

A doctoral student at Hebei Normal University stated that they opposed the “one-size-fits-all requirement for all staff to return to school” and said that the students of the school had been quarantined at the school since November 5 and were sent to the isolation point for isolation on the 12th. The isolation point remains unchanged, students who want to go home, do not go back to school, and go home directly from the low-risk isolation point.”

A video and a conversation showed that on the evening of the 21st, some colleges and universities temporarily notified students to leave the school. As a result, the students encountered high-speed rail outages, fewer trains, some students could not find hotels temporarily, and some people slept on the streets.

Ten days after the New Deal hit the road, we went back to the old road of clearing

Ms. Zhang from Shijiazhuang told The Epoch Times , “The most serious epidemic situation in Shijiazhuang is many schools. The students are infected and closed. Therefore, the students in the school are afraid to come back. They want to come back. They want the nucleic acid to be normal and they have to be quarantined. It took a few days to go home, but now that the community is closed, they can’t come back.”

On the 13th, the Shijiazhuang Municipal Government announced in the “Letter to All Citizens” that “comprehensive benchmarking and table comparison, strict implementation of the twenty measures of the central government to further optimize the prevention and control work”, public places will no longer check nucleic acid test reports, cancel Some nucleic acid detection points. But a week later, the policy reversed again and returned to the old way of clearing the city. Some netizens said that Shijiazhuang’s “Seven-Day Reform” has failed, and there are even rumors that Zhang Chaochao, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, will be transferred to Tianjin.

A lawyer in Hebei told The Epoch Times on the 22nd that Shijiazhuang wanted to claim credit first, but was ordered to close down the city again. The changes were too fast.

Mr. Huang, a mainland commentator who could not be named, told The Epoch Times on the 22nd that officials in Shijiazhuang might have wanted to go through the motions at the beginning, put on a show, and give the people freedom. As a result, this move was interpreted by the Zhongnanhai government as a kind of betrayal, “Shijiazhuang It follows the 20 Articles, but it is regarded as a kind of betrayal by the authorities, so it is rumored that it will be removed from the official hat, which is not surprising in an environment ruled by people in China.”

Ten days after the 20 new regulations were put on the road, the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council of the Communist Party of China issued 4 documents on the 21st, further formulating clear regulations on nucleic acid testing, risk zone division, home isolation and health monitoring. However, Zhong Yin, a commentator of the CCP’s official media, People’s Daily, published 8 articles within 9 days, “Insisting on zeroing out” unwaveringly. It is seen by the outside world that the State Council and the Party Central Committee are out of tune, and fierce fighting even broke out within the Party.

According to Mr. Huang, the Central Propaganda Department, which is in charge of ideology, is not like the State Council. It is in charge of the country’s economy and finances. Seeing difficulties in operation, it finally passed the 20 Articles, and there are frequent implementation problems in various places. Xi’s Central Committee may therefore decide Back on the road again.

Mr. Huang said, “However, the whole world has announced that the epidemic is over, and China (the CCP) is still acting recklessly, drawing a tiger to scare the people, making people’s lives difficult. Now it is a very chaotic state, and everyone is in panic. , don’t know what’s going to happen next.”

Anti-epidemic chaos analysis: Officials are riding a tiger

Lin Song, a senior Australian media professional and political doctor, told The Epoch Times on the 22nd that Shijiazhuang’s “seven-day reform” failed, reflecting the chaos and out-of-control of the CCP’s top-down epidemic prevention and anti-epidemic measures.

“Xi Jinping ordered the clearing in his sole authority, which is totally unscientific. Secondly, officials at all levels, epidemic prevention and anti-epidemic agencies use nucleic acid testing and vaccines to make profits; excessive epidemic prevention causes the people to panic about the epidemic, and the people are not reconciled to excessive Being blocked made it impossible to move an inch.”

Various contradictions from top to bottom have led to a situation out of control. Lin Song said that officials in Shijiazhuang and other places can be said to be riding a tiger. If they relax the control, they will be blamed by the top, and the people will not know what to do. If the epidemic prevention measures are not relaxed, the lockdown will continue , causing long-term damage to the economy.

