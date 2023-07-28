Questions are being raised about the impartiality and current whereabouts of China‘s former foreign minister Shin Gong, who has been out of the public eye for more than a month.

Known as the ‘Wolf Warrior’ diplomat in China, Shin Gong, 57, was one of President Xi Jinping’s closest aides whose sudden disappearance has fueled speculation. Gong’s sudden dismissal from President Xi’s cabinet after barely half a year has surprised even analysts.

Despite the increased chatter about Xinjiang, there has been no clear response from Beijing’s leadership either.

During daily government briefings, several questions about him were mysteriously removed from official records.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has said that top leaders of President Xi’s cabinet are away from work due to health reasons.

The ministry did not share further details of his illness, sparking debate over the policy of secrecy maintained by top officials of the long-ruling Communist leadership and their decision-makers.

The evictions and the disappearance of Xi Jinping could lead to one of the biggest political upheavals to hit China in over a decade.

It also marks a dramatic and unclear situation since late last year when Hu Jintao, a former president of the country, was expelled from the Communist Party-run National Congress.

Xi Jinping was last seen on June 25 where he held talks with delegates from Sri Lanka, Russia and Vietnam in Beijing. This was his last public appearance.

And just a few days ago, he was part of a five-and-a-half-hour meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blanken, after which he was treated to dinner. The meeting was described as clear and constructive by both countries.

On July 11, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that Xi Jinping could not attend the meeting in Indonesia due to unspecified ‘health issues’.

Despite his absence, the work in the office of the Chinese Foreign Minister continues unabated.

On Wednesday, China finally faced more than 20 questions at its daily briefing about the unexplained disappearance of Xi Jinping.

But Mao Ning, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, answered all these journalists with cautious words.

Asked how Shin’s absence has affected China‘s diplomacy with the United States, Mao Ning said his disappearance comes at a critical juncture amid strained bilateral ties between Beijing and Washington. gave a cryptic answer.

He said: ‘China‘s diplomacy is developing and proceeding in an orderly manner.’

When asked again if Shingong was being investigated for corruption, the spokesman said he did not have the required information.

While such briefings rarely release concrete information about the regime’s critical affairs, especially to the foreign media, they are usually carefully rehearsed and worded for publication. Recording is allowed.

Questions regarding Shin Gong’s absence were completely removed from the records published later in the evening.

Chinese state media records only referred to seven questions that fueled the insistence on one of China‘s most important ministers recently.

With a long career in diplomacy that began in the early 2000s, Xi Jinping became one of China‘s youngest foreign ministers after his appointment in December last year.

He also served as the spokesman for the same ministry and as its chief protocol officer. He coordinated President Xi’s various interactions with foreign leaders during this time.

He is also recognized for being one of the first diplomats to speak out aggressively in defense of China‘s increasingly aggressive foreign policy. This style of diplomacy is called ‘wolf warrior’ diplomacy.

Jae Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, said his disappearance and lack of explanation from Beijing raised more questions than answers.

He said that this indicates the opacity and unpredictability and even arbitrariness in the current political system.

His absence in current geopolitical engagements is being filled by his predecessor and senior official Wang Yi, who is now in Johannesburg this week for a meeting of national security advisers from the ‘BRICS’ (Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa) nations. I will represent China.

Wang will now have to play a transitional role in China‘s relations with several allies at a time when the war in Ukraine is ongoing and relations with the United States are deteriorating.

While in office, Xi Jinping visited various countries as foreign minister, including visits to several countries in Africa in January and Europe in May this year, where he responded to China‘s demand for a ceasefire in Ukraine. The move was a topic on which China was criticized for not condemning Russia’s attack.

Analysts said Wang, as China‘s preeminent figure in diplomacy, would prioritize stabilizing US-China relations after months of hostility and keep President Xi’s potential visit to the US in November this year on track.

His performance in managing China‘s position on bilateral relations with Taiwan will also be important during the 2024 presidential election.

The current uproar is also about President Xi’s place in the Chinese leadership and the decision-making powers he has exercised in his rapid promotion of Xinjiang from spokesman to protocol chief, then ambassador and finally foreign minister. Set goals.

Steve Tsang, director of the China Institute, said: ‘The real aspect of the Shingong affair is that it shows how poor Xi Jinping’s decision was in helicoptering Shin into the post of foreign minister and then It took so long to process the termination.’

Steve Tsang, from the London University School of Oriental and African Studies and a keen observer of the Chinese leadership’s actions, told the Associated Press: ‘President Xi is not losing control, but those in the party who secretly are against, they should learn from President Xi’s weaknesses.’

“Before Xinjiang became an issue, President Xi should have made a final decision whether it was right or not,” he said.

‘They have not shown this in the case of Shingong, which is a source of great embarrassment for them.’

