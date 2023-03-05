[서울=뉴시스] SHINee Onew. 2023.03.05. (Photo = Provided by SM Entertainment) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern Reporter Jeong Jin-ah = Onew of the group ‘SHINee’ successfully completed his first solo concert.

According to SM Entertainment on the 5th, Onew held ‘ONEW 1st Concert O-NEW-NOTE’ at Olympic Hall, Olympic Park, Songpa-gu, Seoul from the 3rd to this day.

In particular, this performance received enthusiastic support from the beginning and was held for a total of three days with one additional performance added to the originally scheduled two performances. The performance on the last day was broadcast live online through the global platform ‘Beyond LIVE’. It was simultaneously viewed in 74 locations around the world, including Japan, the United States, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, China, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

In this concert, Onew performed the stages of the first regular album ‘Circle’, which will be released on the 6th, including the dreamy title song ‘O’ (Circle) reminiscent of a musical.

In addition, songs from the 2nd mini album such as ‘DICE’ and ‘Sunshine’, ballad medleys such as ‘Neighborhood’, ‘Ttogakttogak’ and ‘Heart Alert’, songs from the 1st Japanese regular album ‘Beauty’, SM A total of 22 songs were presented, including the song ‘Song of the Night and Stars’ released by ‘STATION’.

In particular, this performance was planned with the concept of ‘perfume’, and each of the four sections, fresh floral, calm woody, cool aqua, and onew note steered by onew, has different Scents filled the concert hall through the incense sprayer.

The three-sided rotating stage set using a super-large turntable with a diameter of 7m, S-shaped curved main LED, color laser, and bubble machine also doubled the sense of immersion, SM said.

SM said, “In addition, throughout the performance, the audience stood up from their seats, waved fanlights, and sang along to the song, as well as ‘Thank you♥ Jingi came to me’, ‘All my heart that I threw at Onew’, and ‘I waited for you♥ our Onew. The slogan event with the words ‘One Hour’ and group singing events such as ‘In Your Eyes’, ‘Sometimes’, and ‘Be Gentle’ gave Onew unforgettable memories.”

At the end of the performance, Onew said, “I personally made a fragrance called ONEW NOTE for this concert. I wanted to keep it in your memories a little more. I was able to do well thanks to everyone’s continued support. Thank you for today. I will carry on for a long time and work hard in the future,” he said.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]