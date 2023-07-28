Shining the Spotlight on Youth Dreams: Opening Ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade

Title: Youth Dreams Shine in Rongcheng: Side Notes on the Opening Ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade

Chengdu, China – The 31st Summer Universiade in Chengdu kicked off with a spectacular opening ceremony at the Dong’an Lake Sports Park. The event, filled with youthful energy and unity, captured the dreams and aspirations of young athletes from around the world.

Under a clear sky and a bright moon, the main stadium was illuminated with lights, and the “Sun God Bird” pattern, a symbol of Chinese cultural heritage, dominated the venue. As the fireworks lit up the night sky, the audience eagerly counted down, marking the beginning of the grand event.

President Xi Jinping’s announcement of the Universiade’s opening was met with thunderous applause and jubilation. The historic city of Chengdu, known for its 3,000-year history, embraced the spirit of youth, unity, and friendship, captivating the world‘s attention.

The opening ceremony showcased the rich cultural heritage of China, combining traditional elements with modern performances. The participation of ordinary college students as performers and volunteers added a touch of authenticity and youthful enthusiasm to the event.

The entrance of the Chinese delegation, led by volleyball player Hu Zhenzhuo and tennis player Guo Hanyu, carrying the five-star red flag, symbolized the pride and unity of the nation. More than 400 Chinese college athletes from over 100 universities across the country will compete in 18 events.

With an average age of 22.9, these young athletes are making their international debut, representing the hopes and aspirations of a new generation. Their participation in the Universiade not only offers them a platform to shine but also serves as a source of inspiration for future athletes.

The Universiade in Chengdu marks the third time mainland China has hosted the event, following Beijing in 2001 and Shenzhen in 2011. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, China has displayed resilience and determination in ensuring the success of the games.

The event has brought together 1.39 million young volunteers from Chengdu, demonstrating the city’s commitment to hosting a memorable Universiade. The bustling city has embraced the athletes with warmth and hospitality, providing them with an unforgettable experience.

As athletes from different nations gather in Chengdu, they not only compete for honor but also foster friendships and cultural exchanges. The integration of civilizations is evident in the various details of the event, from the embroidery of Chinese and English names on delegation guide boards to the fusion of Chinese and Western music. The Universiade provides a platform for athletes to learn from one another, fostering mutual understanding and cooperation.

The Chengdu Universiade is not just a sporting event but a celebration of friendship and unity. It symbolizes the dreams and aspirations of the youth, who have come together to pursue a brighter future. As young athletes greet each other warmly and capture precious moments, the Universiade in Chengdu promises to be an unforgettable experience.

With Chengdu setting the stage for a vibrant and inspiring Universiade, the world eagerly awaits the remarkable achievements and memorable moments that await in the coming days.

(Note: This news article was created using the provided content from Xinhua News Agency)

