Shinsegae Branch introduces black tea to commemorate the British coronation ceremony… Launched ‘Coronation Edition’

▲ Fortnum & Mason’s Coronation Edition, launched to commemorate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla of England (Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Department Store)

Shinsegae Department Store announced on the 25th that it would introduce a special collection of British premium tea brand ‘Fortnum & Mason’.

This collection, which can be found at five stores including the main store and Gangnam store from the 26th of this month, was launched in commemoration of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III of England and Queen Camilla.

The coronation collection, launched in commemoration of the coronation, consists of a total of 40 products, including tea, biscuits, champagne, and eco bags. Shinsegae introduces Darjeeling Tea and Eco Bag among the Coronation Collection for the first time in Korea.

The ‘Coronation Bag for Life’, which is also showcased, is made in an eco-friendly way, such as using plastic-free recycled cotton and vegan dyes.

Choi Won-jun, in charge of food at Shinsegae Department Store, said, “We are introducing the Coronation Collection for the first time in Korea, which was introduced in commemoration of the British coronation ceremony held in 70 years.

