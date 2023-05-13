Shinsegae International opens its first exclusive store in Korea for French luxury ‘Courreju’

(Photo courtesy of Shinsegae International)

A luxury brand that is heating up the global fashion market is landing in Korea.

Shinsegae International announced on the 14th that it signed a domestic distribution contract with French luxury fashion house Courreges and started full-scale business from the second half of this year. This is the first time for Coureju to open an official store in Korea.

Shinsegae International plans to strengthen its overseas fashion business by securing at least four carefully selected imported fashion brands this year alone, starting with Coureju.

Courreges is a fashion house with a long history founded in Paris, France in 1961 by designer Andre Courreges. At the time when Haute Couture (high-end tailored clothing) was leading fashion, it revolutionized with unimaginable and innovative designs, and led the fashion of young people by making mini skirts, vinyl suits, and go-go boots (calf-length vinyl boots) popular. Even today, he is called ‘the father of the miniskirt’, ‘the icon of futurism’, and ‘the creator of the space look’.

Courrèges is enjoying its second heyday since designer Nicolas Di Felice took over in 2020. It is loved for its design reinterpreted with a modern and sophisticated youthful sensibility while perfectly inheriting the brand’s history and tradition. In particular, although it is a luxury brand, it is set at an attractive price range to make it accessible to young people.

In addition, bold cut-outs, short hems of cropped lengths, dazzling white color, and sustainable products that actively use recycled vinyl or eco-friendly materials are creative and popular elements unique to Coureju. Logo-engraved T-shirts and knitwear are the representative products of the brand, and are well-known for being worn by celebrities at home and abroad as a casual fashion as well as official events.

Recently, with the new heyday of courège, vintage courège products from the 1960s are actively traded in the second-hand market, and it has emerged as a global trend to take out and wear old courège products worn by grandmothers.

Shinsegae International plans to start its domestic business in earnest by opening the first official store of Coureju in Korea at the Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam branch in September this year. In particular, as Couréju is gaining explosive popularity centered on the young and trendy young and rich generation, new and unique experiential marketing activities targeting them will be strengthened. The plan is to make the store a ‘must-visit hot place’ by introducing customers to feel and enjoy the DNA of the brand through all senses, such as sight, taste, smell, and touch, rather than simply selling products.

An official from Shinsegae International said, “We will make Couréju, which is gaining popularity at the time, the most ‘hot’ brand in Korea through our brand management know-how.” I plan to leave,” he said.