Ship-fishing vessel collision, body of missing man identified – News

The body of Diome Mandè, the 41-year-old Senegalese sailor missing since August 10th after the Alemax II fishing vessel went on a collision course with the Moby Sherden ferry, off the coast of Capo Figari, in north-eastern Sardinia, has been identified.

Due to adverse weather conditions today it was not possible for Navy divers to recover the body which was found lying at around 88 meters deep, near the wreck of the fishing boat. It was identified by the men of the Comsubin underwater operational group, who had been engaged in search operations for days on board the Navy ship Anteo.

Using a Rov, a sophisticated underwater robot, the seabed was explored off the coast of Golfo Aranci, in a very large area and at the center of the ferry routes that head from the port of Olbia Isola Bianca to the ports of the peninsula.

At the request of the public prosecutor of Tempio Pausania, Gregorio Capasso, the Navy ship will remain in the area waiting for an improvement in the weather and then recover the body of Diome Mandè, which is expected to be carried out no earlier than Friday 24 November.

In the August collision between the Moby ship bound for Livorno and the Alemax II fishing vessel, the commander of the latter, Mario Langui, 28 years old from Golfo Aranci, was thrown into the water and then rescued by a sailboat sailing in the vicinity. The man, who emerged unharmed from the collision, managed to cling to a floating piece of his boat and managed to detonate a signal rocket which immediately allowed him to be identified, while the traces of the Senegalese sailor were immediately lost.

