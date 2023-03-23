Home News ship lists sideways in Edinburgh harbour, 25 injured
ship lists sideways in Edinburgh harbour, 25 injured

It’s Petrel, bought by Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. The vessel was at Imperial Dock in Leith when due to strong gusts of wind she lay flat on her side

TiscaliNews

Serious accident in Edinburgh harbour, in Scotland. A ship listed on its side due to strong wind in a dry dock, resulting in the injury of 25 peopleincluding 15 who were hospitalized.

The BBC reports it

According to the BBC who broke the news it is the research vessel Petrel, purchased by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. LThe vessel was at the Imperial Dock in Leith when due to strong gusts of wind it lay down on its side. Images posted on social media show the 3,000-ton ship listed at 45 degrees.

Rescue operations

Lo Scottish Ambulance Service coordinated the rescue operation with several units and residents were told to avoid the emergency room of the Royal Infirmary of Edinburghwhere the wounded are taken, unless it is an emergency.



