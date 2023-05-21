Shipwreck Cutro, presented documentary film project by Calopresti – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, MAY 20 – The project for the making of the documentary “Cutro, Calabria, Italia” directed by Mimmo Calopresti and dedicated to the theme of hospitality in relation to the sinking of the boat loaded with migrants which on 26 February last, in “Steccato” of Cutro, caused the death of 93 people and a dozen missing.



The meeting, moderated by Laura Delli Colli, president of the national union of film journalists, was attended by Calopresti himself and the special commissioner of the Calabria Film Commission Foundation, Anton Giulio Grande.



The shooting of the documentary film, supported by the Calabria Film Commission Foundation as part of the “Extraordinary Calabria” project, will start in Calabria at the beginning of next June.



“The events of Cutro – said Anton Giulio Grande – moved the world. With the work of Calopresti, an internationally renowned director, the themes of hospitality and landing places will be touched upon, what the people of Cutro and the institutions have generously set in motion last February 26. Mimmo Calopresti, internationally renowned documentary filmmaker, intends, on the one hand, to tell the positive actions of the people of Cutro and of the institutions and, on the other, to mark the deep link existing with previous episodes of Italian cinema , those of Pasolini’s settings in the lands of Calabria.



And especially precisely in Cutro, where Pasolini, in 1964, shot ‘The Gospel according to Matthew'”.



Mimmo Calopresti underlined “the importance of not forgetting. Only in this way – he added – will we be able to give meaning to a tragedy like the one that took place in Cutro. The aim is to remember who is no longer there, to tell the stories of those who found on that boat that crumbled on the beach of ‘Steccato’ di Cutro, to talk about all those people who worked hard to lend a hand to the survivors and who mobilized for days to rebuild and recover the shreds of life that they came from that sea that howled for days and nights.



In short, finding meaning in what happened by doing the only thing I know how to do: tell”. (ANSA).

