Shipwreck in the Pacific: Sailor and dog survived three months at sea

Shipwreck in the Pacific: Sailor and dog survived three months at sea

“I only have one piece of fishing gear,” Tim Shaddock was the first to tell one of his rescuers in a video released by Australian television network 9News.

The 51-year-old Australian and his dog Bella left the Mexican coastal city of La Paz on a 6,000-kilometer journey to French Polynesia in April. But after a short time, the catamaran was damaged in rough seas and its electronics paralyzed. The boat, with its two occupants, drifted through the Pacific, unable to manoeuvre.

In a spectacular rescue operation reminiscent of the Tom Hanks film “Cast Away,” Shaddock and Bella were eventually rescued from the sea by a Mexican tuna trawler. The 51-year-old with the shaggy beard was clearly emaciated, but in his right mind.

In a second video, he told his rescuers that he had been through quite a “ordeal”. “I just need rest and good food right now.”

