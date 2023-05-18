Home » Shireen Mazari arrested again
Islamabad: PTI leader Shireen Mazari has been arrested once again. The police arrested her again from her home. The Islamabad police has arrested Shireen Mazari again in violation of the orders of the Islamabad High Court.

In this regard, her daughter Iman Mazari says that the Islamabad police has arrested her mother again. Iman Mazari Kamzaid said that they have caught my mother once again. Sources say that this time Shireen Mazari has been arrested by the Punjab Police.

Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shireen Mazari and Falk Naz were discharged from the case registered under the provisions of murder and brandishing weapons. Former Federal Minister Shireen Mazari was arrested again after her release. She was released this morning but now she has been re-arrested.

PTI leader Shireen Mazari made a Victory sign after being released from the court, but her daughter Iman Mazari did not like it at all and she shook her mother’s hand to stop her from making a Victory sign.

