Shark bodies have been discovered without liver, which orcas eat because it is highly nutritious and high in fat.

The bodies of twenty sharks were discovered on the beach in the Cape area, in South Africa. The discovery was made by a team of hikers who warned the experts. “More bodies have been found in recent days. In total we spotted twenty sharks, nineteen of them of the flatnose speciessaid Ralph Watson, a 33-year-old marine biologist at Marine Dynamics. Killer whales would have slaughtered the sharks Port e Starboard, already famous to the inhabitants of the area and sighted three days earlier off Gansbaai, 160 kilometers east of Cape Town. This slaughter was only their latest venture: the duo, recognizable by their twisted dorsal fins, specialize in hunting sharks. Alison Towner, of the Dyer Island Conservation Trust, performed the autopsies. All the sharks had “rake traces” a consequence of orca bites on the pectoral fins and did not present the liver. “This is the first time orcas have hunted this species of shark in the region.”, explains the expert. And the disappearance of the great white shark from the area would also be related to the pair of killer whales.

Two killer whales slaughter twenty sharks: shock in South Africa

The two killer whales arrived in the Cape Town region in 2015. Previously, they only hunted flattip reef sharks and then, since 2017, have also attacked white sharks. Their technique is “surgical”: working as a team, they open the chest to access the liver, an organ “highly nutritious and rich in fat”, said Ralph Watson. In October 2022, impressive aerial images released by scientists showed five of these black-and-white predators, including Starboard, circling a great white shark and then disembowel it. This is unusual behavior as killer whales usually hunt dolphins in this area. For Simon Elwen, researcher and director of the Sea Search association, the first observations suggest that Port and Starboard “they probably come from somewhere else: ‘West or East Africa, or from the Southern Ocean“. Unlike their fellow killer whales, which usually stay away from shore, these two orcas come very close to shore.