On January 30, the mayor of the city, Daniel Quintero, announced a crash plan to restore security in Plaza Botero and on March 6 he announced another crash plan to cover all the holes in the streets of commune 10. Until there it could be said that the intention to attack the problems that the center of Medellín has is commendable.

However, in the first case that concerns Plaza Botero, the results can be very positive in terms of thefts and minor crimes in the perimeter of said enclosure, but the truth is that the crime and the problems that were intended to be attacked, only a few meters have been moved without actually being solved in the background. There are multiple voices that have asked to end said closure, but the mayor remains in his decision, apparently without listening to the community.

Regarding the holes, the center was crying out for urgent actions to improve the road network, which had not been maintained for four years and which showed advanced deterioration. Although on March 18 it was announced that commune 10 was the first area of ​​the city without holes, the reality is different: there are still sectors where the Infrastructure Secretariat crews did not arrive, especially in the neighborhoods of San Diego, Las Palmas and Perpetuo Socorro, where streets with significant effects persist.

Like these two cases, the center requires more crash plans because in many aspects the situation is very delicate. We propose to Mayor Quintero, actions on these issues:

Street dwellers: dismantle the Bronx, attack the growing pot of vice in Niquitao, improve the safety conditions of drivers who travel through the regional avenue and seek alternatives for the recovery of the more than seven thousand people who roam the city.

Tenants and overcrowding of migrants and low-income people: with the pandemic, the number of people living in tenements throughout the city center rose to nearly 45,000, many of them in highly vulnerable conditions that require greater attention. It must be sought how to achieve the return of migrants who want to return to their places of origin, as well as control that the tenancies are more dignified, with better health conditions and that the rights of the children who live there are not violated.

Poor parking and blocking of roads: it is evident that the large traffic jams in the center are being generated due to a lack of authority actions. It is increasingly common to find parking for motorcycles and cars on public roads, especially blocking intersections by public service drivers, who do not care about preventing the transit of other people. A long-term crash plan will restore the conditions for fluid traffic in commune 10.

Public space: In the last three years, the city went from having close to 20,000 informal sales to almost 35,000, many of them in the center. Walking on the sidewalks has become almost impossible and puts people’s integrity at risk, especially older adults. The district administration must advance in the search for formality (jobs, productive or associative projects) to a part of the informal innkeepers who occupy the streets. A crash plan in this sense would benefit the most vulnerable people.

Thus, the center requires urgent action in many ways. Shock plans can be expanded if there is the political will to do so.