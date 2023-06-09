Home » Shock: Profit warning also weighs on BASF shares
News

Shock: Profit warning also weighs on BASF shares

by admin
Shock: Profit warning also weighs on BASF shares

The profit warning from the British chemical company Croda had a negative impact on the entire industry on Friday.

Croda shares fell over 10 percent in London, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Chemicals Index fell 1.1 percent at the bottom of the European industry survey. The 200-day moving average, an indicator of the longer-term trend, faltered.

Croda revealed that customers in the cosmetics and detergents additives space have been more cautious lately and are still running down inventories. In addition, although business with the pharmaceutical industry and agrochemicals developed well at the beginning of the year, it has recently deteriorated due to customers’ reluctance to buy.

Croda expects continued destocking in the industrial sectors as well as in the consumer end markets and a slowdown in the crop protection business.

In a first reaction, analyst Gunther Zechmann from Bernstein Research regarded all areas of the broad-based company as the cause of the weaker earnings outlook. While the weakness in the pharma sector is not surprising due to the lack of COVID-19-related revenue, the weakness in the agricultural sector in the field of crop protection is a concern – especially for the entire agricultural sector.

Croda’s disappointing quarterly results had a correspondingly negative impact on the entire industry. In the Dax Fragrances and flavors maker Symrise posted the biggest loss of over three percent, while in Switzerland shares of competitor Givaudan came under pressure.

Bayer and BASFtwo manufacturers of agrochemicals, were also among the biggest losers in the Dax, as were shares in chemicals retailer Brenntag.

See also  Bonuses and bills, the parties' proposals after the MEF agreement

The fertilizer manufacturer was listed in the MDax K+S and the chemical companies Evonik, Lanxess and Wacker Chemie lost up to 1.8 percent and were thus at the bottom of the ranking.

You may also like

When Xi Jinping investigated the situation of border...

Closed due to overcrowding: rush of customers to...

The EU urges Meta to take “immediate action”...

Kanner Morales tells how his brother Kaleth’s hit...

Putin: Ukrainian counteroffensive has definitely started

MS-13 gang member will spend 8 years behind...

war between liars

Fire simulation system at Zweibrücken airfield

Ballon d’Or will be awarded on October 30...

Pereirano in Colombia goalball team

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy