Shock: Profit warning also weighs on BASF shares

Croda shares fell over 10 percent in London, while the Stoxx Europe 600 Chemicals Index fell 1.1 percent at the bottom of the European industry survey. The 200-day moving average, an indicator of the longer-term trend, faltered.

Croda revealed that customers in the cosmetics and detergents additives space have been more cautious lately and are still running down inventories. In addition, although business with the pharmaceutical industry and agrochemicals developed well at the beginning of the year, it has recently deteriorated due to customers’ reluctance to buy.

Croda expects continued destocking in the industrial sectors as well as in the consumer end markets and a slowdown in the crop protection business.

In a first reaction, analyst Gunther Zechmann from Bernstein Research regarded all areas of the broad-based company as the cause of the weaker earnings outlook. While the weakness in the pharma sector is not surprising due to the lack of COVID-19-related revenue, the weakness in the agricultural sector in the field of crop protection is a concern – especially for the entire agricultural sector.

Croda’s disappointing quarterly results had a correspondingly negative impact on the entire industry. In the Dax Fragrances and flavors maker Symrise posted the biggest loss of over three percent, while in Switzerland shares of competitor Givaudan came under pressure.

Bayer and BASFtwo manufacturers of agrochemicals, were also among the biggest losers in the Dax, as were shares in chemicals retailer Brenntag.

The fertilizer manufacturer was listed in the MDax K+S and the chemical companies Evonik, Lanxess and Wacker Chemie lost up to 1.8 percent and were thus at the bottom of the ranking.