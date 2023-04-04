Ismail Al-Halouti

Following the lenient sentence passed by the First Instance Criminal Chamber of the Rabat Court of Appeal, during the last week of March 2023 against those who raped a little girl, a wave of discontent and condemnation of this verdict/farce swept across social media platforms, in addition to harsh criticism from many human rights organizations. to the judicial authorities, and angry reactions continued among Moroccan families, who, since the spread of the news, have been demanding the imposition of harsher penalties against the perpetrators, to rise to the level of a heinous crime.

This is because the aforementioned court ruled in the file of “gang rape of a minor girl that resulted in pregnancy” to only two years in prison against three rascals between the ages of 25 and 37, who took turns repeatedly raping a girl of flower age from the Ghazawneh roundabout on the outskirts of the city of Tiflet, not exceeding She is eleven years old.

The court sentenced two defendants to two years in prison, including six months suspended, and compensation of two million centimes to the victim, while the third was convicted of imprisonment for two years and compensation of three million centimes. The ugliness of this criminal act was increased by the fact that, in addition to the strong trauma it left behind for the victim’s family and all Moroccans, and the profound psychological effects of the raped girl, it resulted in pregnancy. This ignited the fuse of anger inside and outside Morocco, where the Minister of Justice and Secretary General of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, Abdel Latif Wehbe, immediately upon learning of the verdict, said in a press statement: “I was stunned by the content of the verdict in the recent case of rape of a child in the city of Tiflet.” He added that the case is still before the court. In a higher degree of litigation, expressing his satisfaction with the Public Prosecution’s appeal of the ruling in order to protect the rights of the child victim, and to ensure the proper application of the law…

This opinion was shared by human rights and women’s activists, who also demanded the need to reconsider the unfair judgment of the victim, her family, and society as a whole, which would encourage some human monsters to persist in committing more heinous crimes, especially among children, which disturb the comfort of mothers and fathers. And spread panic in the souls, fearing for the lives of their children from kidnapping and rape.

The ruling, according to the testimony of many interested persons and human rights activists who did not hesitate to denounce it, is a human catastrophe by all standards and a “stain” on the forehead of Moroccan justice, as it is a serious violation of the principle of respect for the rights of children and women, and constitutes a manifestation of impunity, which will only work to raise the burden of punishment. The frequency of attacks on women and young children, and many wondered about what the judiciary relied on to issue such a lenient sentence against a criminal gang that destroyed the future of an innocent child and made her lose her health and psychological balance, especially since it was inconsistent with the country’s constitution and the UN Declaration on the Basic Principles of Providing Justice to Crime Victims. The punishment is inconsistent with the extent of the damage caused by the criminals to the child when they insisted on raping her repeatedly and threatening to kill her if she disclosed the secret of her assault to her family.

Rape is a terrible crime, and its horror lies in the fact that the rape incident remains with the raped person throughout his life, and it is difficult for him to overcome it and quickly return to normal life, so Moroccan law stipulates that the rapist be punished with imprisonment from 5 to 10 years, and the penalty increases to 20 years in the event of defloration. the victim. If the victim is a minor, the perpetrator shall be punished with imprisonment from 10 to 20 years. In case of defloration, the penalty is increased to 30 years in prison.

Where are we in terms of applying the law when the Tiflet girl and her family were brutally assaulted? This is because the judiciary provides the aggressors with mitigating conditions without taking into account the health and psychological condition of the raped child, and the pregnancy that resulted from her rape, is not only a new rape, but also a normalization of violence and rape, which requires the expediting of opening an impartial investigation to reveal the circumstances and reasons behind the ruling. And enlightening public opinion regarding it, with the arrangement of appropriate penalties in the event that any deviation is proven that violates the purposes of justice and fairness. We hope that the campaign of solidarity with the victim will not be just an emotional reaction by the Minister of Justice, human rights organizations and all citizens.

It is truly regrettable that we are in the twenty-first century, when some human wolves infiltrated among us continue their criminal operations, thus turning our country into a fertile hotbed for tampering with the bodies of our livers and women, and the rulings in the end come in contradiction with the law, and below the level of their serious crimes. That is why it has become imperative for the judicial authorities to reconsider the ruling issued by the aforementioned court in the file of the Tiflet child, who forcibly became a mother at the age of 12, with the need for support, psychological treatment and reparations.

And since it is an unfair ruling and harms the reputation of Moroccan justice, it must, on the one hand, be intensified in the appeals stage, in order to contribute to deterring anyone who tempts himself to violate the sanctity of the body of others, whether it is a child or a woman, as it is not possible in any way for the perpetrator / perpetrators to enjoy mitigating circumstances in cases rape. On the other hand, focusing on giving the crime of rape an accurate definition and revising the criminal law radically, so that it conforms to the constitution and international human rights conventions, and is in line with the aspirations of human rights and women’s associations and Moroccan families, and that the state is keen to provide the necessary protection for persons who are victims and survivors of violence…