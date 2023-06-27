Shocking images | Children flee terrified from shooting in Costa Rica

The Colombian government awarded this Monday one of the highest decorations in the country to the military, indigenous people and officials who participated in the successful operation to rescue four children who wandered through the jungle for 40 days.

The medals of the Order of Boyacá -the second most important distinction for the military and the first for civilians- were awarded to the uniformed men, to the aborigines dressed in colorful garments and to Wilson’s mother, the tracking dog that is still missing in the Amazon.

At the presidential house, President Gustavo Petro praised the joint work between the Armed Forces and the indigenous communities, which located the children on June 9 after a plane crash on May 1 that killed their mother and two other adults.

«More than the medals, which are symbolic, (…) the great prize, the great reward, is called: life»Petro said, highlighting the ability and technique of the military and the knowledge of the indigenous people about the jungle.

The aircraft in which the children were traveling collapsed among the trees in a remote area of ​​the department of Caquetá (south).

But Lesly (13 years old), Soleiny (9), Tien Noriel (5) and Cristin (1) survived the impact and walked guided by the “ancestral” knowledge of the indigenous people, added Petro.

The president assumed the discovery as a victory for his government. During the rescue, members of the Army, Navy and Air Force used helicopters, satellites and loudspeakers with a recording of the children’s grandmother, among other tactics.

The indigenous people, for their part, assured that they were connected with the “Mother Earth” thanks to yagé or ayahuasca, a traditional drink with hallucinogenic properties that guided his search.

I appreciate the “Enormous work that you have done together, teaching all of Colombia how, being united, we can find life, how only from unity, diversity, life can be in Colombia”Peter added.

Sin Wilson

One by one, the president greeted the members of the so-called “Operation Hope”headed by General Pedro Sánchez.

At the ceremony, the uniformed man assured that “It’s unlikely” locate Wilson, the sniffer dog that apparently had contact with the children and then got lost in the jungle.

Although according to the general the search operations have not ended, he urged Colombians to honor “his memory” and announced that they will build «monuments» to remember the legacy of the 6-year-old Belgian Malinois.

Wilson was trending on social media for days and is considered a “hero” by the military.

On behalf of the Malinois, his mother Drugia received two decorations from Petro, who knelt down to hang the medals on her.

The minors are recovering satisfactorily at the Bogota Military Hospital.

The government announced last week that it is preparing a documentary about his feat with British producer Simon Chinn.

