Shocking images of the contamination of a river in Guatemala

Shocking images of the contamination of a river in Guatemala

The UN Water Conference 2023 was held in New York this week, the first summit on the subject in nearly 50 years, where thousands of delegates gather to discuss the global water crisis looming over the world due to excess consumption and development.

The Reuters news agency photographed the situation on the Las Vacas river, in the Chinautla municipality on the outskirts of Guatemala City this week, to record the impact the contamination is having on a waterway.

A general view of waste from Guatemala's largest landfill on the Las Vacas river basin
Villagers collect metal scrap from the polluted Las Vacas River
Caption, Villagers collect metal scrap from the polluted river, which runs through the largest garbage dump in Guatemala.
A man with a shovel working informally in the polluted Las Vacas river
Caption,This man, known as “Canche”, is one of the informal workers in the area.
Men collect scrap metal from the polluted Las Vacas river
Caption,According to the environmental NGO The Ocean Cleanup, the Las Vacas River carries some 20,000 tons of garbage a year.
A cow with her calves cross the polluted Las Vacas river
Caption,Not only humans are seen inside the waters clogged with garbage, animals such as cows with their calves cross the polluted river.
Two children cross the murky waters of the polluted Las Vacas river
CaptionAbner, 12, and Anderson, 9, are seen crossing the murky waters.
A man searches for metal scrap in the polluted Las Vacas river
Caption,Las Vacas is a tributary of the Motagua River, Guatemala’s main river that flows into the Caribbean Sea.
A panorama of an illegal dump on the banks of the Las Vacas river
Caption,Last year, The Ocean Cleanup installed a metal mesh in the river to try to stop the plastics before they reached the Caribbean.

