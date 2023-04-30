Shocking images of the contamination of a river in Guatemala

The UN Water Conference 2023 was held in New York this week, the first summit on the subject in nearly 50 years, where thousands of delegates gather to discuss the global water crisis looming over the world due to excess consumption and development.

The Reuters news agency photographed the situation on the Las Vacas river, in the Chinautla municipality on the outskirts of Guatemala City this week, to record the impact the contamination is having on a waterway.

Caption, Villagers collect metal scrap from the polluted river, which runs through the largest garbage dump in Guatemala.

Caption,This man, known as “Canche”, is one of the informal workers in the area.

Caption,According to the environmental NGO The Ocean Cleanup, the Las Vacas River carries some 20,000 tons of garbage a year.

Caption,Not only humans are seen inside the waters clogged with garbage, animals such as cows with their calves cross the polluted river.

CaptionAbner, 12, and Anderson, 9, are seen crossing the murky waters.

Caption,Las Vacas is a tributary of the Motagua River, Guatemala’s main river that flows into the Caribbean Sea.