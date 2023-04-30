Shocking images of the contamination of a river in Guatemala

3
The UN Water Conference 2023 was held in New York this week, the first summit on the subject in nearly 50 years, where thousands of delegates gather to discuss the global water crisis looming over the world due to excess consumption and development.
The Reuters news agency photographed the situation on the Las Vacas river, in the Chinautla municipality on the outskirts of Guatemala City this week, to record the impact the contamination is having on a waterway.
