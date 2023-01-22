The world of soccer has been dismayed after the complaint against the player was known Dani Alves, the Brazilian is accused of an alleged case of sexual abuse for which he is in pretrial detention.

In the last hours, the soccer player spent his first night in prison for the delicate complaint that has been exposed by a 23-year-old girl who exposed the events that would have occurred between December 30 and 31, 2022 in a disco in Barcelona.

The woman recounted what happened to a Catalan media outlet called El Periódico, there she narrated the events of that night where she had decided to spend a night with friends, however, everything triggered an incident of abuse, according to her account.

Everything would have happened in one Barcelona nightclub called Suttonthere the woman along with her friends were invited at the request of one of the attendees to one of the most prestigious areas, a waiter sent them the message that the person concerned would have been Alves.

The acts of abuse would have started when the player allegedly approached the three of them but he was insistent with the now complainant who, according to the complaint, the Brazilian took her hands to put them in her private part and then took her to a bathroom in the place, he lifted the dress and would have sexually abused her. In addition, at the time he also would have hit her and struggled, according to the woman’s testimony.

After the complainant told her friends what had happened, they accompanied her to make the complaint to the nightclub, she was also medically analyzed at the Hospital Clínic in Barcelona where they found several injuries as a result of the struggle, in this way, progress was made with the complaint formal against the Brazilian who already receives a series of consequences for being accused of alleged sexual abuse.

The young woman who denounced the incident rejected the financial compensation that was being granted to her in the last few hours, however, she hopes that the judicial process against the footballer will continue.