Shoddy works? They will investigate the former mayor of Aguachica for the construction of the stadium

Through a statement, the Attorney General’s Office announced that opened investigation into the former mayor of AguachicaHenry Ali Montes Montealegre, for alleged irregularities in the construction of the municipal soccer stadium for $7,102 million.

The Public Ministry investigates the legal business 093 of 2018 for the construction of the coliseum and its public space (Stage I) in which, apparently, “A number of construction deficiencies such as transversal cracks and fractures in the cement walls would have been evidenced in the executed work, which could lead to instability and premature deterioration.”

According to the statement, the watchdog is seeking clarify the intervener’s actions on the findings like the construction finishes, since they are presumably painted with solutions and cement to hide the flaws in the walls; “Also, possible leaks in the stands and dressing rooms that could cause water pooling throughout the stadium.”

In addition, the entity corroborates the complaint for the poor condition of the electrical part of the building, when apparently, there are tin cables connected to a transformer on the ground, which can constitute a danger for the people who are in the place; in turn, the presumed deterioration of the grass on the soccer field due to the lack of water for its proper maintenance.

By Editorial EL PILÓN