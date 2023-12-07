Shooting at the University of Nevada in Las Vegas leaves three dead – NBC Las Vegas

A shooting at the University of Nevada Las Vegas on Wednesday has left at least three dead and one person seriously injured, local authorities reported.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) confirmed that the attacker is also dead and that there are no longer any “threats” on the university campus.

The shooting took place at 11:46 a.m., prompting police to urge citizens to avoid the area while the university warned students to stay safe.

A student at the University of Nevada, Jerónimo Guerra, described the harrowing experience of hearing an alarm, gunfire, and the subsequent lockdown as he and his classmates hid in a cleaning staff room for almost three hours.

During a press conference, LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill said that the attacker’s motivation is still unknown, and several victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Adam García, head of security at the university, confirmed that the shooter was dead.

President Joe Biden expressed his regret for the shooting and two others that took place in Texas the day before, calling on Congress to support his proposal to ban the trade of assault weapons in the wake of over 600 mass shootings and 40,000 deaths from armed violence this year.

Family and friends anxiously gathered near the university. Delma Hurtado, a concerned parent whose daughter studies at the university, expressed her nervousness and anxiety about the situation.

As a precaution, Paradise Elementary School was closed, and its students were relocated to another educational center for safety. Many parents had to interrupt their work to pick up their children, walking up to 25 minutes to reunite with them.

The tragic event has left the entire community in shock and pain, with a tweet from LVMPD Sheriff Kevin McMahill expressing condolences and the commitment to provide answers in the aftermath of the shooting.

The University of Nevada Las Vegas community is left in mourning as they process the heartbreaking loss of lives, and the nation grapples with yet another instance of deadly gun violence.

