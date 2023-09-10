Shooting Attack on Caravan from US to Mexico Highlights Dangers in Tamaulipas

Shooting Attack on Caravan from US to Mexico Leaves Nine Injured

ROME, Texas – In a shocking incident, a shooting attack on a caravan traveling from the United States to Mexico has left at least nine people injured. The Tamaulipas Public Security Spokesperson confirmed the incident to Univision San Antonio.

According to the Tamaulipas agency, three victims were shot, while the other six people suffered from a nervous breakdown and received medical treatment. Fortunately, all injured individuals are reported to be in stable condition.

The attack took place during the early hours of September 9, as the caravan was crossing the cities of Roma, Texas, and Miguel Alemán, Tamaulipas, which are situated approximately 56 miles west of McAllen. Official information from the agency states that armed civilians targeted the caravan on the Rome-Miguel Alemán Bridge. However, conflicting reports from other media outlets suggest that the attack occurred in a nearby community, rather than on the bridge itself.

Medical personnel promptly treated the injured individuals, who were subsequently transported back to the United States for further care and recovery. The Mexican authorities involved in the response to the incident were the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) and Civil Protection units of the municipality of Miguel Alemán.

It remains unclear who the victims were and their purpose for traveling. Univision San Antonio reached out to the United States Department of State for additional information, but they cited privacy reasons for their inability to disclose further details. A spokeswoman from the agency emphasized the highest priority of ensuring the safety of US citizens abroad and confirmed awareness of the incident.

The incident serves as a reminder of the dangers associated with road trips to Mexico, particularly when traveling through Tamaulipas. The State Department has issued a travel alert for this Mexican state, categorizing it under a red “do not travel” level due to the prevalence of kidnappings and high levels of crime. Recent months have witnessed attacks along the Nuevo Laredo-Monterrey and La Ribereña highways.

In light of these alerts, the State Department advises travelers to exercise caution when using Highway 85, recommending travel during daylight hours and utilizing toll routes. While neighboring states such as Nuevo León and Coahuila also have travel alerts, they fall under the lower advisory level of “exercise increased precautions.”

Travelers who plan to visit Mexico should take note of these warnings and follow safety guidelines provided by the authorities. Tips include informing loved ones about travel plans and maintaining constant communication, avoiding isolated places, refraining from nighttime driving, and not carrying original identification documents. Additionally, keeping cell phone batteries charged, avoiding flashy items, carrying minimal cash, and circumventing road travel to cities experiencing an upsurge in violence are essential precautions for a safe journey.

As investigations continue into the shooting attack on the caravan, it is imperative for travelers to prioritize their safety and remain vigilant throughout their journeys.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

