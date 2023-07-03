Shooting in Baltimore USA leaves two dead and at least thirty injured

The people who died in the Baltimore mass shooting were identified as adults, of the 28 shot wounded, three are in serious condition

At least two people lost their lives and nearly three dozen were injured during a mass shooting that took place in Baltimore. in the early hours of Sunday, reported the local authorities.

Officials revealed that the fatalities in the shooting were adults.one of them an 18-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, but neither have been identified so far, according to CNN.

The officials also confirmed that Another 28 people suffered injuries in the shooting, three of them are in serious condition.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families, families and friends of these victims, as well as the community throughout our city,” Acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley said at a news conference.

The police began receiving the first reports of the event at 12:30 in the morning this Sunday.

Of the 28 wounded, 19 of them were taken to Medstar Harbor Hospital’s emergency department, all “with varying degrees of gunshot wound injuries.”MedStar Health Central Maryland regional representative Debra Schindler said in a written statement.

“Multiple seriously injured patients were simultaneously evaluated by clinical staff, while hospital security managed the crowd of family members who gathered inside and outside the emergency department,” the statement added.

Nine patients have been transferred to other Baltimore trauma centers and all but one have been released.reported NBC News.

For its part, the University of Maryland Medical Center said in a statement that 12 patients were in their trauma center and four more were being treated in the pediatric emergency department.

“This was a reckless and cowardly act that happened here,” Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told a news conference.

“I want those responsible to listen to me, listen to me very clearly, we will not stop until we find them and we will find them.”

Addressing the gunmen responsible for the crime directly, the mayor said, “I hope that with every breath you take, you think of the lives you took and you think of the lives impacted here tonight.”

The incident took place at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood of Baltimore.people had gathered for an event called “Brooklyn Day”.

On the other hand, between 20 and 30 shots were fired during the shooting, according to Fox News. So far no details of the gunman or gunmen have been revealed.

