Shooting in brothel, administrator and guard murdered

In it brothel Malibu of the canton Tosaguaprovince of manabí, history repeated itself. A new shooting leaves two dead.

The shooting in the brothel occurred on the night of this Friday, May 26, 2023, a holiday in Ecuador by Battle of Pichincha.

According to PoliceTwo people died in the shooting at the brothel.

The removal of the bodies occurred after 11:00 p.m., confirmed the authorities.

It is brothel It is located at kilometer one of the road Tosagua-Chonein the north center of manabí.

The people killed inside the brothel they are Javier Eduardo Intriago Anchundia and William Sacon.

According to witnesses, Javier Intriago worked as a guard. He lived on the site the pod.

Sacón was the administrator, the friends said.

The entire event was recorded. The place has security cameras.

in this very Malibu brothel four weeks ago there was a criminal attack that ended the life of the administrator.

The victim on that occasion was Jose Alberto Flores Canchingre39 years old, who was they attacked with bullets.

In other Tosagua brothel there was also an attack last April, which left two dead.

In Olmedo they also murdered the owner of a “chongo”.

To Karina Johana Canales Macías, 40 years old, the murdered when he was in the company of his daughter on a motorcycle, in the Olmedo canton, Manabí province.

He violent act It was registered on the night of Thursday, March 16, 2023 in the San Jacinto neighborhood, via San Roque. It happened at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Canales owned the Casa Blanca brothel in Olmedo and when she was on her way home, two men on motorcycles who had their faces covered with hoods intercepted her.