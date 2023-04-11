At least five people dead and six people injured left a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

“There are five total deaths. at least six [personas] more were transported to UL hospital,” reported the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD).

Numerous police vehicles are located at 300 block E Main, address of the Old National Bankas well as FBI agents and the governor said he was on his way to the scene.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple victims. I’m heading there now. Let’s pray for all the families affected and for the city of Louisville,” Governor Andy Beshear tweeted.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters that when police officers arrived at the scene the shooting was still active.

“The shooter was confirmed dead at the scene… We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time,” he added.

Among the injured is a police officer, but no details of his condition were given.