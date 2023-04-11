Home News Shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky leaves five dead and six wounded
News

Shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky leaves five dead and six wounded

by admin
Shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky leaves five dead and six wounded

At least five people dead and six people injured left a shooting in a bank building in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

“There are five total deaths. at least six [personas] more were transported to UL hospital,” reported the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD).

Numerous police vehicles are located at 300 block E Main, address of the Old National Bankas well as FBI agents and the governor said he was on his way to the scene.

“LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple victims. I’m heading there now. Let’s pray for all the families affected and for the city of Louisville,” Governor Andy Beshear tweeted.

Louisville Metropolitan Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey told reporters that when police officers arrived at the scene the shooting was still active.

“The shooter was confirmed dead at the scene… We do not know exactly the circumstances of his death at this time,” he added.

Among the injured is a police officer, but no details of his condition were given.

See also  Vallesella, Happacher's patience is over: "Without a bridge, goodbye camping"

You may also like

4 vs. 4 brawl with Tier VII ships

Marína Gálisová: Macron put it on Trump |...

They investigate the crime of a man south...

Jinan Municipal Government Portal Minsheng Information 2023 University...

History of 25 years of peace in Northern...

They manage release of Inpec guard

Anti-Semitism: Investigations after pro-Palestinian demonstration

Gustavo Petro generated controversy on social networks, by...

EQS-Adhoc: 2022 annual result of Vita 34 AG...

Chinese army practices blockades on the last scheduled...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy