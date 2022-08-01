Home News Shooting in front of a bar in breaking latest news, one dead and one seriously injured
Shooting in front of a bar in breaking latest news, one dead and one seriously injured

ServiceClose to the city center

The victims are Italian, the confirmation comes from the investigators. According to an initial reconstruction, two people would have fired, perhaps with their faces covered

One dead and one seriously injured. This is the outcome of a shooting in breaking latest news outside a bar on the corner of via Ravasco and Strada Parco, in a residential area not far from the city center. According to initial information, the attacker escaped aboard a scooter, perhaps together with an accomplice. The alarm was raised by a local shopkeeper who called rescuers. On the spot there are 118, police and carabinieri who have delimited the area.

The victims of the shooting are Italian, the confirmation comes from the investigators. The injured man arrived at the emergency room of the breaking latest news hospital in desperate conditions. The victim’s body is still on the ground between the tables, covered by a sheet. According to some early reconstructions, two people would have fired, perhaps with their faces covered.

