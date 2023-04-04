Four people were injured in a shooting that occurred at dawn this Monday in the Julio Bahamón neighborhood, Garzón, Huila.

Jessica Natalia Romero Almario, a 21-year-old pregnant woman, Jeison Figueroa Chávez, 33, José Jesús Hernández, 35, and Jonathan Almario Polo, 30, known as “Cussi,” were transferred to the San Vicente Departmental Hospital in Paul to receive medical attention.

Although the causes of the shooting are unknown, a possible action linked to drug micro-trafficking in the diocesan capital of Huila is suspected. The attack occurred in the vicinity of the neighborhood’s pedestrian bridge, where the victims were gathered, who were approached by four individuals who were riding two motorcycles and wearing black clothing.

Doctors confirmed that the young pregnant woman, Jessica Natalia Romero Almario, was in an induced coma due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Regarding the facts, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Huila Police Department, explained that it is a dispute between people dedicated to micro-trafficking, which left four people injured, two with a firearm and two more with a weapon. traumatic The authorities are already investigating the case to find those responsible for this violent act.