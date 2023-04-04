Home News Shooting in Garzón, Huila, left four people injured
News

Shooting in Garzón, Huila, left four people injured

by admin
Shooting in Garzón, Huila, left four people injured

Four people were injured in a shooting that occurred at dawn this Monday in the Julio Bahamón neighborhood, Garzón, Huila.

Jessica Natalia Romero Almario, a 21-year-old pregnant woman, Jeison Figueroa Chávez, 33, José Jesús Hernández, 35, and Jonathan Almario Polo, 30, known as “Cussi,” were transferred to the San Vicente Departmental Hospital in Paul to receive medical attention.

Although the causes of the shooting are unknown, a possible action linked to drug micro-trafficking in the diocesan capital of Huila is suspected. The attack occurred in the vicinity of the neighborhood’s pedestrian bridge, where the victims were gathered, who were approached by four individuals who were riding two motorcycles and wearing black clothing.

It may interest you: Murdered in an alleged robbery attempt in the municipality of Garzón, Huila

Doctors confirmed that the young pregnant woman, Jessica Natalia Romero Almario, was in an induced coma due to the seriousness of her injuries.

Regarding the facts, Colonel Gustavo Adolfo Camargo Romero, commander of the Huila Police Department, explained that it is a dispute between people dedicated to micro-trafficking, which left four people injured, two with a firearm and two more with a weapon. traumatic The authorities are already investigating the case to find those responsible for this violent act.

See also  Porto Torres, 20 cars with torn tires: a woman reported

You may also like

Youth of all faiths invited to express how...

Weather – what will the weather be like...

Preventive evacuation of Villa María begins, in the...

Hebi City Held the Launching Ceremony of the...

The new edition of it-ER Careers — Enterprises...

Decision week for parliamentary lists – Current News

The day Elon Musk shot a cryptocurrency with...

“PA 110 e lode”, over 2,000 questions to...

Train derailed in the Netherlands: There are dead...

How to make the traditional dulce de leche...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy