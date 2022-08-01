Shooting in breaking latest news in a bar on the corner of via Ravasco and Strada Parco, not far from the city center and from where in April a 29-year-old opened fire on a local waiter, wounding him, in Piazza Salotto. A barrage of shots fired from the street aimed at two people who were allegedly injured: one of the two died shortly after the ambush, around 8.15 pm, the other is in very serious condition. The alarm was given by a bar waitress who took cover under a table as soon as the shots started.

The dynamics of the ambush

According to the first information gathered by the police, the two victims were sitting in the terrace of a bar having an aperitif when a person, full helmet on his head, arrived on a motorbike and opened fire on the two, running away immediately. The maxiscooter seems to have been driven by an accomplice. The area has now been delimited by the red and white stripes. The 118 doctors tried to revive one of them but there was nothing they could do. The other was taken to the nearby hospital with loud sirens.

The victims

The victims of the shooting in the breaking latest news bar are Italian, one is from breaking latest news and the other from Francavilla, the confirmation comes from the investigators. The injured man arrived at the emergency room of the breaking latest news hospital in desperate conditions. The victim’s body is still on the ground between the tables, covered by a sheet. On the spot arrived the commissioner of breaking latest news Luigi Liguori and the manager of the Mobile Gianluca Di Frischia, as well as the mayor Carlo Masci.

The first hypothesis: the settling of scores

The hypothesis that is gaining traction in these hours is that it was a settling of scores. Those who pulled the trigger had an unfinished business with the two victims, on whom the investigators still do not provide the identity, but it seems they had some criminal record. The dynamics of the shooting is in fact a classic case – say the investigators – of premeditated injuries that occur in the context of the mala.

The reactions

breaking latest news is in shock. “Such a thing had not happened since 1996 – recalls a resident of the area – since there was a fire fight between criminals and the police and a carabiniere lost his life. For this reason we are all shocked here at what happened. breaking latest news is a quiet city and knowing that it is a settling of scores, news that is circulating here in the city, leaves us restless and frightened “. “Run, run away, they’re shooting everyone.” This is what was shouted by some boys who happened to be nearby and fled after the shooting. A stampede, with people hiding behind walls.

The mayor: “Gruesome what happened”

The shooter was completely dressed in black and with a full-face helmet, and fled on the bike along via Ravasco. The head of the breaking latest news prosecutor’s office also arrived at the scene Giuseppe Bellelli together with the deputy holder of the investigation Andrea Di Giovannitogether with the commissioner Liguori and the mayor Carlo Masci who commented on the episode as follows: “A distressing and dramatic fact, that

makes you think. From the modalities of execution it looks like a settling of scores. What happened is gruesome and imposes a higher level of alert and guard. All this suggests a qualitative leap in crime “