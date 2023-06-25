Home » Shooting in the street in the Naples district, 12 shell casings found – Campania
In Fuorigrotta, the carabinieri are not ruling out any leads

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 25 – Shootings took place in the street, a little while ago, in the Fuorigrotta district of Naples. The carabinieri of the Bagnoli company, shortly after 7 pm, intervened in via delle Legioni, the central street of the neighborhood: shortly before unknown persons aboard a scooter had exploded several shots and then fled. It is probable that all this happened in the presence of people.

The carabinieri of the operational unit of the Bagnoli company are engaged in the investigation. At the moment, nothing is excluded, 12 9-gauge shell casings found and seized on the road surface.

(ANSA).

See also  Nardella: "Now no controversy, we need to look for Kata girl" - Tuscany

