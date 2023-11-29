Home » Shooting in the subway leaves people injured and raises concern
Shooting in the subway leaves people injured and raises concern

Two Injured After Shooting on New York City Subway Train

An adolescent, 17 years old, and a 52-year-old man were injured on Tuesday afternoon after a gunman opened fire on them during a heated discussion on a C train near the Ralph Avenue station in New York City.

The shooter fled the scene before police could arrive, and despite the decrease in crime on the subway, the organization Passengers United stated that the current state of the metro is still far from ideal.

The organization indicated that the shooting seemed to be “related to gangs.” Police sources with knowledge of the investigation told NBC New York that the 17-year-old is a known gang member with nearly a dozen previous arrests, while the older victim has no known affiliation with gangs.

The 17-year-old suffered an injury to his right hand and was taken to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan, while the 52-year-old was shot in the left ankle and taken to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn. Both victims were reported to be in stable condition on Tuesday night.

Authorities have not been able to confirm whether the shooter and the victims knew each other. The shooting led to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority changing the C train’s northbound routes to run express between Broadway Junction and Hoyt-Schermerhorn streets for approximately two hours during the investigation.

As police continue to look into the incident, subway passengers are expressing concerns about the safety of the public transportation system in New York City.

