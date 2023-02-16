At least one person has died and three have been injured in a shooting that occurred last night in a shopping center in the US town of El Paso, in the state of Texaslocal media reported this Thursday.

After the event, two people have been arrested, as announced by the interim police chief, Peter Pacillasin an appearance before the media.

Pacillas explained that one of the shooters was quickly shot down by an off-duty police officer working security at a store in the mall.

He added that the agent did not fire his weapon and did not specify how the second suspect was arrested, nor the names or ages of those arrested. “It was a dynamic scene and it quickly got under control”he said, adding that there was no further danger to the public after the two suspects were detained, The Paso Times reported.

According to the police, the three injured people have been hospitalized and all are men, while the causes of the event are being investigated. El Paso police, including a SWAT team, and units from other law enforcement agencies responded to help clear and secure the mall, he added.

Other media, such as CNN, assured that there has only been one arrest in relation to the shooting and that a second suspect is being sought. The mall where this latest shooting occurred is very close to the Walmart supermarket where there was a racist massacre in 2019 in which 23 people died and 22 others were injuredalmost all of them of Latino origin.

Patrick Crusius, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to multiple federal charges for that shooting. The defendant took responsibility for him after the United States Department of Justice decided not to request the death penalty for the attack, classified as internal terrorism and a hate crime.

So far this year, there have been more than 70 mass shootings in the United States, according to data from the US Gun Violence Archive.