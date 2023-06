Here you can find out which shooting stars can be seen in the night sky today. All current meteor streams at a glance. Foto: Muskoka Stock Photos / Shutterstock.com

Currently 1 meteor shower can be observed in the night sky. You can find out here what it is and when it peaks.

If you look up at the sky long enough at night, you may be lucky enough to spot a shooting star or two. The traces of light, which disappear from the night sky after fractions of a second, can be observed more frequently on certain days of the year. But which shooting stars can be observed today?

Shooting stars today (Saturday 17 June 2023)

– Currently there is 1 active meteor shower:

Aries (14.05. – 24.06.23): HR: 30 Maximum: Wednesday 07 June 2023

(14.05. – 24.06.23):

When can the next shooting stars be seen?

Meteor showers occur regularly throughout most of the year. However, many of them are rather weak or vary greatly from year to year, so that visible shooting stars cannot always be expected. The next dates are:

June Bootids (22.06. – 02.07.23): ZHR: varies Maximum: Tuesday 27 June 2023

(22.06. – 02.07.23): Alpha-Capricorniden (03.07. – 15.08.23): ZHR: 5 Maximum: Sunday 30th July 2023

(03.07. – 15.08.23):

When can shooting stars be observed?

Shooting stars do best on the nights of the maximum (climax) of the respective meteor shower can be observed. The Zenithal Hourly Rate (ZHR for short) reveals how many shooting stars an observer could see on these nights under perfect conditions. However, perfect conditions are only possible in theory, since the sky must not only be absolutely clear, but also absolutely dark (only possible at new moon and outside of cities). In addition, the radiant (direction from which the respective meteor shower comes) must be directly above the observer. Nevertheless, the ZHR value gives a good indication of how intense a meteor shower can be. Particularly strong shooting star showers have a ZHR of about 100 and more.

Moonlight today (06/17/2023): 0 percent

In addition to urban light pollution, moonlight can also obscure shooting stars. Shooting stars are best observed at new moon, when the moon is completely dark. Today the moon is in the lunar phase of the waning moon and is 0% illuminated.







How are shooting stars formed?

The technical term is meteor, but colloquially they are more commonly known as shooting stars. Shooting stars are dust or rock particles (at least a size of about 1 millimeter) that hit the earth’s atmosphere from space at high speed and vaporize or burn up there. The glow occurs when individual atoms begin to separate from the particle, causing a hot shell of gas to form (1). By colliding with the molecules in the air, the atoms of the gas are ionized (electrons are released). When the atoms (called ions in this step) then reconnect with the electrons, the shooting stars produce the glow, also known as recombination glow.

How do meteor showers form?

Shooting stars often occur in clusters. If this is the case, one speaks of meteor showers. These falling stars or meteor showers occur when the earth comes close to a comet’s orbit in its orbit around the sun. Due to the warmth of the sun, comets lose part of their mass in the form of gas and dust particles (comet tail). These particles are distributed along the comet’s orbit over thousands of years. Meteor showers therefore usually occur annually, since the earth passes through the same clouds of matter every year on its orbit.