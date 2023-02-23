At least three people were killed, including a 9-year-old girl, by gunshots this Wednesday in three different shootings near Orlando, Florida (USA).while at least two injuries and a 19-year-old detainee are reported as suspected of having caused the deaths, the authorities reported.

One of the deceased was a communicator for the Spectrum News 13 television channel in Orlando, that covered the investigation of a homicide, John Mina, sheriff of Orange County (central Florida), reported in a press conference.

Mina confirmed that two members of a Spectrum News 13 team deployed to the scene of a homicide investigation were shot this afternoon, one of whom was killed and the other wounded.

The investigators also went to a house where they found a 9-year-old girl and her mother with gunshot wounds, from which the minor could not recover and died.

The shootings began on Hialeah Street, where a woman in her 20s was shot to death in the morning hours.

Several people were taken to the Orlando Regional Medical Center for treatment, but their conditions are unknown, the digital outlet wesh.com reported.

At the press conference, authorities said one person was detained at the scene of one of the shootings.

“We have arrested the person believed to be responsible for this morning’s murder, as well as this afternoon’s shooting,” Mina said.

“This is Keith Melvin Moses, 19 years old. He is being formally charged with the murder since this morning and we await additional charges for the shooting of the four people this afternoon,” added the sheriff, who added that the young man “has a long criminal history , which includes weapons charges, aggravated assault and assault with a deadly weapon, robbery and grand larceny.”

“It’s not clear why exactly they were targeted, and we’re certainly going to look into that,” the sheriff said, referring to television reporters.

On its website, Spectrum News 13 mentioned that, for the moment, it will not publish the names of the members of the film crew who were victims of the shooting.