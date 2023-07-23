Shootings in the air and a greenhouse of drugs in the house, after a year the second arrest for a thirty-two year old from Poggio [notiziediprato.it]

Shootings in the air and a greenhouse of drugs in the house, after a year the second arrest for a thirty-two year old from Poggio

The alarm to the carabinieri was given this morning by the neighbors frightened by the shots. The young man used a dog swatter. He will also have to answer for resistance to a public official

The script is the same as it was less than a year ago. The shots in the air, the arrival of the carabinieri called by terrified neighbors and then the discovery of the drug. Ready to use and in cultivation. In fact, once again, a marijuana plantation was found in the 32-year-old’s home. The man was arrested and he will also have to answer for resistance.

It happened this morning, July 22, in Poggio a Caiano. The Carabinieri of the Radiomobile of Prato, with colleagues from the Carmignano station, intervened in his home because the explosion of some firearms was reported. The man was not present but the door was opened by his mother who lives in the same building. Once inside, hunting for the weapon, the carabinieri noticed handcrafted greenhouses in a room of the apartment, made with some camping tents. Inside there were thirty marijuana plants and what was needed for intensive cultivation: soil, fertilizers, heat spectrum lamps. Also found over 600 grams of substance already collected, a precision scale and packaging material, even under vacuum.

A dog slinger pistol with relative blank ammunition also turned up, the one probably used for the explosion of the shots. When the young man returned home and found the military engaged in making an inventory of what was found, he lost control and began to offend and threaten the patrols that intervened, even repeatedly pushing one of the military, almost making him fall from the landing of the stairs, with the intention of removing the Carabinieri from his home deemed arbitrarily violated. The man was then arrested and accompanied to the security rooms of the Prato station at the disposal of the judicial authority.