Shootout between gang members leaves 10 inmates injured in a Honduran prison

A shootout between gangs left around 10 prisoners with gunshot wounds in the maximum security prison known as El Pozo, located in Santa Bárbara, in western Honduras, according to authorities.

The events occurred at 1:40 in the afternoon, when at least four grenades were detonated and firearms were fired. According to local authorities, the confrontation was between gang members from Barrio 18 and the Mara Salvatrucha.

The agents who were in the place affirmed that detonations with firearms were heard that lasted at least 30 minutes.

The injured were taken to a hospital in the city of Santa Barbara. This incident is the second shooting that occurred in El Pozo in less than a week.

This occurs barely a day after the Honduran Vice Minister of Security, Julissa Villanueva, announced restrictive measures for the prisoners, among them, the blocking of communication, real disarmament of the prisoners, and the classification of these according to their dangerousness. .

