Shop on the Bolzano lido, the carabinieri arrest a 30-year-old – News

The carabinieri of the Bolzano Company arrested a thirty-year-old man from Gambia but for several years in Bolzano, found in possession of two sticks of hashish for a total weight of about one and a half ounces, five doses of cocaine and just over 1,000 euros in small denomination banknotes, considered to be the result of the illicit activity.





Following reports that indicated the presence of persons involved in the sale of drugs inside the lido of Bolzano, the carabinieri, even in civilian clothes and in bathing suits mixed among the bathers, even with dog units, managed to identify the man, already known for specific drug precedents, who is now in prison.



