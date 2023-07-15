Home » Shop on the Bolzano lido, the carabinieri arrest a 30-year-old – News
News

Shop on the Bolzano lido, the carabinieri arrest a 30-year-old – News

by admin
Shop on the Bolzano lido, the carabinieri arrest a 30-year-old – News

The carabinieri of the Bolzano Company arrested a thirty-year-old man from Gambia but for several years in Bolzano, found in possession of two sticks of hashish for a total weight of about one and a half ounces, five doses of cocaine and just over 1,000 euros in small denomination banknotes, considered to be the result of the illicit activity.


Following reports that indicated the presence of persons involved in the sale of drugs inside the lido of Bolzano, the carabinieri, even in civilian clothes and in bathing suits mixed among the bathers, even with dog units, managed to identify the man, already known for specific drug precedents, who is now in prison.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  They killed 'Uncle Sam' in Aguachica

You may also like

Félix Tshisekedi launches the initial training of new...

Young Cuban Accused of Prostituting Girlfriend and Involving...

They rescue an Italian tourist who was lost...

Many dead after floods and landslides in South...

DRC: the “Root and Shoot” educational program warns...

his sister will run for the Mayor of...

Nanjing Zhongzhao High School Admissions: First Batch Concludes,...

Mallorca: Germans are threatened with pre-trial detention after...

Gallery: There is an American-style party in Haapsalu

I’m worth mother

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy