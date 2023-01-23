Opening of alternate routes, purchase of crops, fuel supply and setting a limit to the price of liquefied gas, are the short-term measures.

At the end of the Extraordinary Council of Ministers, which took place over the weekend in Ipiales, Nariño, President Gustavo Petro announced the measures that his Government will take to overcome the crisis in the southwestern part of the country caused by landslides in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, which blocked the Pan-American highway on January 9.

In the first place, the head of state explained six short-term measures, which have to do with the opening of alternative roads to the Pan-American highway, purchase of crops, fuel supply and a limit to the price of liquefied gas will be set. Secondly, long-term actions will be carried out related to the construction of the Popayán-border dual carriageway, the agro-industrialization of Nariño and the expansion of the port of Tumaco for export.

short term solutions

In this regard, the president stated that short-term solutions have to do with “opening alternative routes that are under construction; We consider that they will end in 30 days to allow cargo transportation and normal transportation between the region and the rest of the country.”

To put an end to the speculative wave with the price of fuels, Petro announced that a limit will be applied with the following costs: $8,916 a gallon of gasoline and $8,396 a gallon of diesel.

“As a State, we will buy the crops from the department of Nariño,” which will be distributed in some areas of the department with impoverishment and others in the rest of the country, with higher rates of hunger,” said the president.

He also referred to the purchase of land, as he has been announcing. In this regard, he said: “In places close to where the disaster occurred, there will be a pedagogy with the community, we want each family, which before the disaster had half a hectare as property, to have five hectares of fertile land and be able to start a process of greater family and productive prosperity in the region”.

Another government decision is the installation of tables with different sectors that suffer from the interruption of road communication, particularly transporters and the dairy industry, a product that will be transformed in Nariño.

As for this alternative, Petro pointed out that more than 400,000 tons of milk will be purchased by that industry from the department’s producers, in order to be transformed into cheeses, yogurts, etc. The National Government will buy all of this transformation and take it to the rest of the country for anti-hunger programs in Colombia”, he explained.

He stated that the meeting with the transporters seeks to guarantee that “the Government pays the freight for the transport of less perishable goods produced in Nariño, in such a way that they are free for agricultural producers in the department. Our Government assumes the freight if we reach an agreement with the transporter associations on its value, its amount”.

fuel supply

As a fifth measure, it was decided to guarantee the supply of gasoline.

“Today we are at an equilibrium level, but it is fragile if another type of natural disaster happens on any of the roads we are using. We are going to increase fuel deliveries through the maritime corridor; there is a ship fulfilling that function between Buenaventura and Tumaco”, he pointed out.

The sixth measure refers to the fact that “the price of liquefied gas, LPG, which is used by the families of Nariño and southern Cauca, will be limited. A commission from the Ministry of Mines will establish the limit price at which it can be sold”.

These six measures will be evaluated to determine if they contribute to overcoming the emergency, otherwise, the National Government would make the decision to declare the emergency. National Economic Emergencyas stipulated in the Constitution.

long term solutions

On the other hand, Petro pointed out that “the emergency situation, of disaster, is going to expand to the south of Cauca, which has also been left incommunicado, and to the department of Putumayo, which has difficult communication with Neiva.

He added that within a week, if the measures have worked, “as we hope, we will already be coming out of the immediate crisis and we will move on to the long-term solutions that this crisis generates.”

It is about the construction of the Popayán-border dual carriageway, which will allow “that we become true exporters from these agricultural regions to all of South America.”

Likewise, the agro-industrialization of the production of Nariño and southern Cauca, in aspects such as the transformation of milk, potatoes and other products, for which producers will be supported, which “will guarantee greater prosperity for the department and a greater guarantee of safety in the face of this type of disaster.

Likewise, a negotiation will be considered so that the port of Tumaco can be fully opened to exports.

“The port of Tumaco has to take on a greater dimension than it has today,” said President Petro, adding that it will begin with dredging to achieve at least 13 meters of depth so that larger capacity vessels can arrive.

“These long-term, long-term measures are what would allow the southwestern region to acquire a greater dimension,” he said.

Finally, he announced that the Ministry of Mines will analyze the use of geothermal energy, given the activity of volcanoes in the Central Cordillera of Nariño and Cauca, in order to generate clean energy for the industrialization of the region and even for export. in the near future.