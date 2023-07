The fire originated in the light meter.

Store. Through the ECU-911 console, a possible structural fire was alerted in the Daniel Álvarez sector, south of the city of Loja.

The members of the Fire Department arrived at the site and, after verifying the emergency, found that it was a short circuit in a light meter, for which reason the incident was reported to the Southern Regional Electric Company.

No people were affected, but there was material damage. (YO)

I like this:

I like Loading…

Related

Share this: Twitter

Facebook