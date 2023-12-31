Home » Short-distance passenger flow is concentrated on the second day of the New Year’s Day holiday, and the national railway passenger flow dropped slightly compared with the first day_China Economic Net – National Economic Portal
Short-distance passenger flow is concentrated on the second day of the New Year's Day holiday, and the national railway passenger flow dropped slightly compared with the first day

Railway Passenger Flow at High Level on Second Day of New Year’s Day Holiday

As the New Year’s Day holiday continues, the national railway passenger flow remains at a high level, with an expected 11.85 million passengers and 10,682 passenger trains running, including 500 additional trains.

According to ticket sales predictions, the top ten most popular cities for railway departures today are Guangzhou, Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Zhengzhou, Wuhan, and Changsha.

The national railway passenger flow is slightly lower than yesterday, with a concentration on short-distance travel such as tourist flow, family visits, and student flow.

To accommodate the high passenger flow, various railway bureaus across the country have made arrangements to strengthen transportation capacity between popular cities and tourist destinations. The Yangtze River Delta Railway, for example, has focused on increasing transport capacity to and from short-distance popular cities. Additionally, the National Railway Shenyang Bureau has opened temporary passenger trains in places with concentrated ice and snow tourism passenger flow.

In addition to traditional routes, newly opened lines such as the Hangzhou-Changchun High-speed Railway and the Fangdong Railway have also become popular choices for travelers during this holiday. These new lines provide access to national tourist attractions and facilitate travel along the China-Vietnam border.

As the holiday continues, it is important for railway authorities to ensure the safety and smooth transportation of passengers. Stations along newly opened lines have increased security and ticket checking services to accommodate the increased passenger flow.

Overall, the New Year’s Day holiday has brought a surge in railway passenger flow, especially in short-distance and ice and snow tourism travels. As the holiday progresses, railway authorities are working to ensure the comfort and safety of all passengers.

