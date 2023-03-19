The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the United States, coupled with the financial crisis at Credit Suisse, has cooled the market’s expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to raise interest rates, which is beneficial to the performance of financial bonds with high credit ratings, and the short-term stock market fluctuates greatly. In response to asset allocation, in order to diversify risks, the stock-to-debt ratio was adjusted to 65% to 35%.

Xie Menglan, manager of Taishin’s global multi-asset portfolio fund, said that the data of the world‘s three major economies has gradually improved. The US new order index rose to 47 in February from 42.5 in January; It was higher than the 51 predicted by analysts, and economic expectations have bottomed out and improved; in addition, the Caixin manufacturing PMI index in the mainland in February rose to 51.6, returning to the expansion range since August 2022.

Although the economy is improving, the Fed’s policy has been repeated. Many officials believe that the restrictive monetary policy is still not enough to curb inflation, and worry that inflation expectations are out of control and the financial environment is loose. Compared with economic recession, officials are more worried about inflation risks. CME interest rate futures imply that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by 1 yard each in March, May and June to a range of about 5.25% to 5.5%, and expectations of interest rate cuts during the year will continue to fade.

Bank of America crisis broke out one after another, and also continued to interfere with the market, facing the uncertainty of interest rate hike and the impact of Bank of America storm. Xie Menglan suggested that in wealth management, the first thing to do is to resist inflation and reduce volatility, and adopt multi-asset allocation to cope with risk diversification, and adjust the stock-to-debt ratio to 65% to 35%.

Xie Menglan pointed out that in terms of stock-related funds, he is optimistic about US REITs with better yields and health care funds that benefit from the business opportunities and rigid demand of the epidemic and are not affected by the boom. At present, the overall NAV discount of the US REITs market is 14%. The earnings ratio is about 16 times, and the dividend rate is 4%, which is very attractive in terms of evaluation. In addition, the medical industry is still the industry with the most over-allocation of all mutual funds. According to a Goldman Sachs survey, 73% of investors believe that medical stocks will outperform the market this year. Bond funds are optimistic about the relatively stable fallen angel bond funds.

