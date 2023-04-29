Short test Audiolab network player 7000N Play | News

Audiolab’s 7000 series, recently presented in Rewind, comprises three components: the 7000A integrated amplifier with integrated DAC (1,299 euros), the 7000N network player (649 euros) and the 7000CDT CD drive (649 euros). Further components such as power amplifiers are to be added to the series later. The form and design of the components correspond to classic hi-fi design rules, even if at 44.4 cm they are slightly wider than the hi-fi “grid size” of 43 cm.

The new models benefit from technologies that are already used in the 9000 series, and the manufacturer promises a sound experience that is unrivaled in this class. The new IPS LCD color display not only makes operation a pure joy, but also gives the 7000 series a visual appearance that does justice to its sound qualities.

The streaming or network player 7000N (with the suffix “Play”) is similar in features and functionality to the recently reviewed Cambridge Audio AXN10 – with the obvious exception that the Audiolab has an integrated color LCD and that it has a IR remote control included. The Audiolab costs 50 euros more compared to the AXN10. If you opt for the smaller Cambridge MXN10, you save 150 euros.

However, a closer look at the data reveals other differences. The following table compares the most important features:

What is striking about the Audiolab 7000N is the lack of Bluetooth, which at first seems strange since Bluetooth is practically standard even in the cheapest components these days. Audiolab may have put the system idea in the foreground here, because the 7000A integrated amplifier has Bluetooth. And with the streamer, the British might have thought, the priorities are more network than point-to-point connection anyway. Overall, the 7000N is very extensively equipped for its purpose.

All the important connections to integrate the streamer into an existing playback chain can be found on the back. In addition to an analogue stereo cinch output, this includes an electrical and an optical digital output, as well as a LAN port and two antenna connections for WLAN. It is unusual that the 7000N cannot import any updates via the Internet despite a network connection. This is only possible with a stick via the USB-A socket. It is even more incomprehensible that the USB-A socket cannot be used to connect data storage devices with your own music. The 7000N is – at least with the current software version – only interesting for users who do not have a hard drive/SSD with ripped or purchased music.

A special feature and another sign of the system concept is the USB-B socket. This is not for audio connection to a computer or Roon Core, but for volume control synchronization via the DTS Play-Fi app when connected via a USB data cable to the 7000A’s USB update port.

In contrast to the Cambridge AXN10, the Audiolab 7000N provides title information thanks to its color display and has setting options on the device. In addition, the title can also be controlled using the supplied IR remote control, which can also control the other devices in the series. For example, the app on a smart device does not always have to be used for simple commands such as play/pause, skip, mute, etc.

While Cambridge Audio has the luxury of employing a software department to develop the StreamMagic app, Audiolab uses the expertise of a third party. Here that is the DTS Play-Fi app, which is also used by various other manufacturers such as Arcam, Klipsch, McIntosh and more.

A reliable solution, but in some places you can feel that it was not explicitly and exclusively written for the Audiolab hardware. Some of the information texts point to “loudspeakers” even though it is a network player. Something similar can also be observed with Apple’s AirPlay, where the connection with speakers is mentioned, even if it is an AirPlay-capable streamer. – But in the end the music always comes out of loudspeakers.

Screenshots vom Display des 7000N

Screenshots aus der DTS Play-Fi-App

Another similarity between the 7000N and the AXN10 are four ‘station buttons’ on the front for quick access to your favorite internet radio stations. It’s just a bit irritating that these presets can’t be selected via the remote control (nor via the app), but only on the device itself. It should have been possible to set this up with the system remote control, which has number keys.