Shortage of medicines in Colombia

The Attorney General’s Office issued a request to Invima and the Ministry of Health to inspect the document provided by Acemi, referring to the possible shortage of medicines.

By: Angelica Andrade

This was announced by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, which, through a statement, has indicated the search for evidence and annexes that allow carrying out the analysis prior to the investigation that will be carried out at the National Institute of Food and Drug Surveillance, Invima, and the Ministry of Health, to verify the causes of the alleged “shortage of medicines” in the country.

In this regard, the entity issued a request to Invima on the indications associated with the number of requests for “registration for production, commercialization and iimportation of medicinesinformation from the professionals in charge of the aforementioned processes, dates on which they were filed and the actions implemented to mitigate the impact of the delay in the issuance of the health records that are still pending.

Given the above, the Public ministry has inquired about the communications between Invima and the Ministry of Health, regarding the possible lack of inputs and active ingredients, which is why it also asked the two institutions to examine the document delivered by the Colombian Association of Medicine Companies Integral, Acemi, and find what is out of stock, available, insufficient, destitute, at risk, under surveillance, discontinued, with a certain logistical problem, with expired Invima registration, on health alert or with the processes carried out before the organization corresponding.

It should be remembered that on several occasions the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, has mentioned that the lack of a significant number of medicines is not a problem only in Colombia, which is why President Gustavo Petro Urrego has referred to the responsibility of the Health Promotion Companies, EPS.

“By not buying drugs just to push a political outcome, you are committing a crime that must be investigated. I request the Superintendence of Health (SuperSalud) and the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation to objectively and independently investigate this situation”, published the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro Urrego, through his official Twitter account.