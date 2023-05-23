Shortage of natural gas affects the School Feeding Program in Pereira

Yesterday afternoon, May 22, the company Efigas SA announced the suspension of the natural gas service in the Eje Cafetero, due to the thermal anomaly in Cerro Bravo, so that residential, commercial, industrial and vehicular users of the area, have been affected.

Given this situation, the School Feeding Program (PAE) in the city of Pereira will be affected in its operation due to the shortage of natural gas, according to the Ministry of Education, since two of the three plants will not be able to operate on the 23rd of May.

Therefore, the operation of the PAE will be reduced to 50%, thus, only 12,317 snack and lunch rations will be entered in 70 educational establishments. According to the delivery modality, 5 educational institutions with a school restaurant will be able to prepare food on site, 16 will receive food through catering services, and 49 educational establishments will have industrial snack rations.

However, despite the lack of natural gas supply, academic normality has been announced in all educational venues. It will be the rectors who will provide strategies to guarantee the provision of the educational service in the venues where it is not possible to operate the PAE.

Let us remember that the PAE benefits 24,350 students from 168 official educational institutions, registered as beneficiaries in the SIMAT.

Finally, the Municipal Education Secretariat is awaiting the guidelines of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Mines and Energy. In addition, it will maintain direct communication with the teaching directors to inform about the novelties that arise in the operation of the PAE in the official educational institutions targeted.